The Yakima City Council asked staff to come forward with improved guidelines for issuing proclamations to recognize community members and events at a study session Tuesday.
Proclamations, which are often read at the start of regular council meetings, are used to highlight achievements of community members, nonprofit organizations, significant dates or events, and other issues related to the well-being of people in Yakima, according to the current guidelines.
The policy excludes proclamations for topics of political controversy, groups seeking political or commercial endorsement, religious topics or events, events contrary to city policies, and groups or organizations with no connection to Yakima.
The statements are used exclusively for ceremonial purposes and don’t indicate an official city position on a topic, the policy says.
Deputy Mayor Soneya Lund requested a discussion on the topic, saying the current guidelines are too broad.
At its June 7 meeting, when Lund requested more discussion on the policy, the council read statements recognizing the Juneteenth holiday, LGBTQ Pride Month, the founding of the local National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution chapter, and a “citizen and family diversity month” proclamation requested by the Yakima Valley Alliance, which “recognizes that family structure is important for both population and future economic progress.”
Lund said she thinks recognizing local 501(c) (3) nonprofit organizations, recognizing individuals for outstanding achievement in their fields or recognizing federal or state holidays are some examples of things missing from the current policy.
“(It’s) not that I don’t love giving out proclamations — I think they’re great,” Lund said. “But I feel like we need a little bit more standardized way of doing it.”
Council member Matt Brown said the concept of political controversy is one that should be clearly defined.
“Who determines what a political controversy is?” he said. “You can be politically controversial on both sides.”
Council member Patricia Byers agreed having a clear policy is important. She said the city could also use greetings or other recognitions to recognize groups or individuals who don’t meet the proclamation guidelines.
Included under the proclamation policy, greetings or other recognition can be used to honor special events or individuals in Yakima that don’t meet the guidelines for a proclamation.
The council directed city staff to draft an updated proclamation policy for the council to consider at a future meeting.
