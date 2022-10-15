The Yakima City Council took a step this week toward increasing land-use, fire inspection and building fees to recoup the cost of processing applications and inspections for the city’s planning and code divisions.
Community Development Director Joan Davenport said the fee study presented to the council on Oct. 4 is the first time in many years the city has been able to look at the cost of processing applications.
The study showed that some of the fees were capturing a good chunk of the actual costs, while others were not, Davenport said. One example she pointed to is the fee to have permits reviewed by the hearing examiner, which is currently $580. It costs the city $160 an hour for hearing examiner review, she said.
“It's a significant cost, and we found that especially in those larger permit fees, we were not doing very well recovering our costs,” she said.
She advocated for 100% recovery of lost fees, which could raise the hearing examiner appeal fee to about $3,277.
The council was divided on the idea, but at the final budget study session this week, the majority agreed to move forward with 100% cost recovery, directing staff to bring back a list of fees that reflect that change.
Mayor Janice Deccio, Deputy Mayor Soneya Lund and Council members Holly Cousens, Danny Herrera and Eliana Macias voted in favor, while Council members Matt Brown and Patricia Byers opposed the step.
Byers said during the meeting Tuesday that she considers charges for required services, like fire inspections, a tax rather than a fee.
“If a service is optional and you get the service, you pay the fee. If it’s mandatory, it becomes an assessment or a tax,” she said.
Lund said the step would allow staff to look at the fees and how to make things more efficient.
Here’s how other fees could change, according to the fee study.
• The application fee for a rezone, $1,610 in 2022, could increase to $3,278 in 2023 and be adjusted each year after for inflation.
• The application fee for a class 1 review, $125 in 2022, could increase to $406 in 2023 and be adjusted each year after for inflation.
• The application fee for a planned development, $2,590 in 2022, could increase to $3,367 in 2023 and be adjusted each year after for inflation.
• The hourly fee for a fire plan review or fire inspection, $47 per hour in 2022, could increase to $165 per hour in 2023 and be adjusted each year after for inflation.
A full list is available in the meeting packet, but they are just preliminary. Davenport said the planning and code divisions would review the fees and bring proposed changes back for final approval by the council.
“We may adjust some of our business practices along the way to address some of the fees that are significant and maybe not appropriate when we're looking at can some of these work at a lesser reviewed scale,” she said.
She said staff also have discussed splitting some application permits into major and minor types to have different price levels.
City Finance Director Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines did not immediately respond to a request for comment about how the council’s decision would affect the 2023-24 budget.
Yakima residents will have two opportunities to comment on the budget at the Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 council meetings. A public hearing on the property tax rate is also scheduled for Nov. 1.
Ferrer-Santa Ines previously said the budget can be adopted after the hearing on Nov. 15 unless additional changes need to be made.
