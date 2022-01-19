The Yakima City Council on Tuesday retroactively approved a state of emergency for severe winter weather throughout the month of January.
City Manager Bob Harrison said the emergency order, which expires on Jan. 31 unless extended, will allow the city to be reimbursed for snow removal and other emergency response costs related to the severe weather.
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Jan. 7 after several winter storms brought rain, snow, flooding and extended road closures to Washington.
“If FEMA actually approves (the statewide) state of emergency and potential reimbursement, we want to make sure that we’re in a position that we would get reimbursed by the federal government as part of our costs of responding to that snow emergency,” Harrison said at the City Council meeting.
Yakima has had two significant snow storms, freezing rain, freezing fog and nightly refreezing of snow and ice melt since Jan. 3, the city resolution said. The weather events have put pressure on city personnel, equipment, resources and infrastructure, according to the resolution.
The city declaration required a unanimous vote, according to the city charter, and all seven council members voted to approve it.
The council met in a hybrid format, with Mayor Janice Deccio and Council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers, Holly Cousens and Danny Herrera attending in person. Assistant Mayor Soneya Lund and Council member Eliana Macias attended via Zoom.
Gun and gang violence
Also at the Tuesday council meeting, the city accepted a grant of $311,520 from the Washington State Department of Commerce to reduce gun and gang violence in Yakima.
The funds will be used as part of the Project Safe Neighborhood and Walk About Yakima programs in coordination with the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties, according to the resolution.
Secure parking lot
The council will again discuss the idea of providing a secure parking lot where people who are living in their vehicles can safely park their car, the council decided Tuesday.
The Yakima City Council agreed at its Dec. 7 meeting to designate a parking lot on city owned land east of Interstate 82. The project was introduced by former Council members Brad Hill and Kay Funk.
The council will discuss the project at its Feb. 1 meeting.
