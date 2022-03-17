The Yakima City Council might add a third Latino-majority district in the city.
The council is reviewing a draft redistricting plan that uses 16th Avenue as the east-west district boundary and adjusts district boundaries to follow arterial city streets. Districts 1, 2 and 4 would be Latino majority. Community members can comment on the map at a public meeting April 5.
This will be the first time the boundaries have been adjusted since a voting rights lawsuit resolved six years ago changed how residents are represented by the City Council.
Lawsuit and redistricting requirements
City Council districts were last redrawn in 2015 at the conclusion of a voting rights lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington. The change was ordered by a judge, who ruled that a non-Latino voting majority was suppressing the voting interests of the city’s Latino population.
The judgment changed the hybrid voting system to a system where council members are elected by the people in the geographic area they represent.
A new map with seven single-council member districts was approved. It included two Latino-majority districts in east Yakima.
Redistricting is not required in Yakima like it is at the state level. The city can revise districts based on population changes reflected in census data if there is a need, but it has to maintain the single-member districts and comply with the Voting Rights Act and the terms of the lawsuit.
City Attorney Sara Watkins said any redistricting plans should meet the intent of the court order and include a minimum of two minority-majority districts. The city should also divide the population evenly among districts, create logical and contiguous boundaries and preserve existing communities of related and mutual interest, she said.
All current council members remain in their districts under the draft map, Watkins said.
Draft plan
The council selected a draft plan from a series of options presented at a March 8 study session.
The plan adjusts district boundaries to follow arterial city streets such as Yakima Avenue, 16th Avenue, 40th Avenue and Tieton Drive. The most significant changes, both in shape and population makeup, are to District 3 and District 4, where the boundaries shift from horizontal to vertical.
District 4 is east of South 16th Avenue under the plan, stretching north to West Yakima Avenue and Summitview Avenue and south to West Washington Avenue. District 3 stretches west from South 16th Avenue to South 40th Avenue and north to West Chestnut Avenue.
District 5 picks up at West Chestnut Avenue and stretches north, following North 40th Avenue, North 16th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard.
Districts 6 and 7 in West Valley follow 40th Avenue and are split at Tieton Drive under the map.
Districts 1 and 2 are split by East Yakima Avenue and stretch north and south, respectively. These two districts remain minority-majority districts, with population totals that are 71% and 76% Latino.
There is also a Latino voter majority in both districts, with Latino citizens of voting age making up 66.88% and 70.9% in each district.
District 4 is a third minority-majority district in this map. It is 64% Latino and 49.79% Latino citizens of voting age.
Watkins said the map was developed with input from the ACLU and David Morales, a Yakima resident and a representative of the Southcentral Coalition of People of Color for Redistricting. Morales suggested the 16th Avenue boundary may be more accurate for keeping communities of interest together, Watkins said.
Morales said during the study session that the coalition believes there’s a need for a third Latino majority district in Yakima. It’s possible to draw one using the current numbers, and there’s potential for growth, he said.
“It gives a path forward that I think is beneficial to the people who live in the city of Yakima and the Latino community in the city of Yakima,” Morales said. “Redistricting offers an opportunity to really look at our representation and bring about greater integration into the community.”
It also offers a chance to enhance political activity and engagement, he said.
Council member Eliana Macias said the change is one she was looking to make after seeing the results of the 2020 Census.
In the city of Yakima, the number of residents who identified themselves as white dropped by about 9%, going from 52.2% to 43.5% of the total population from 2010 to 2020, according to the census data. At the same time, the number of those identifying as Latinos increased by about 7% in the past 10 years, moving from 41.3% to 48.5%.
The Latino population grew by 20-40% in the eastern part of the city, where the three Latino-majority districts fall in the plan.
Council member Danny Herrera said a lot of the communities he sees in the districts share the same beliefs and values. He also agreed that the boundaries in the draft map are more logical.
“Not even looking at the numbers, I know just growing up all my life on the east side that the borders on 16th Avenue and 40th Avenue make so much sense,” Herrera said.
Mayor Janice Deccio, Assistant Mayor Soneya Lund, Herrera and Macias voted to move forward with the map that creates a third minority-majority district and includes a boundary along 16th Avenue. Council members Matt Brown, Holly Cousens and Patricia Byers voted no.
Byers said before the vote that she needed more time to review the options and would not support moving forward with a plan. The council considered two other options: the first was similar to the current boundaries with minor adjustments to even out the population totals across the city and the second includes the 16th Avenue dividing line but keeps some of the traditional boundaries for District 4 and District 3. In this option, the
Community members can provide feedback on the draft plan at the April 5 council meeting or send written comments to the city by email at ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or by mail to 129 N. Second Street, Yakima, WA 98901. Information on registering for public comment at the meeting is available at www.yakimawa.gov/council/public-comment.
