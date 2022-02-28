A group of Yakima City Council members has recommended former school board candidate Kenton Gartrell to fill a vacant spot on the city’s planning commission.
The Council Nominating Committee, made up of council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens, unanimously voted to recommend Gartrell for the position after interviewing him and one other applicant, Wyatt Marchand, on Feb. 17, according to materials provided in the agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting.
Gartrell is a past candidate for public office. He ran for a position on the Yakima school board in 2021 and a position on the Yakima City Council in 2019 but lost both races.
During the 2019 election, Gartrell flipped off people during a confrontation at a bar with a supporter of his then-opponent.
After the 2019 election, Gartrell made harsh attacks on his Facebook page accusing local political figures of “racial bigotry, name-calling, producing a fake voters’ guide, hateful rhetoric and political terrorism.” He was temporarily suspended from his refereeing duties by Washington Youth Soccer for making inappropriate comments to a female referee in 2015.
In 2021, the Yakima School District gave Gartrell a warning after an incident with staff at Nob Hill Elementary School over masks on the first day of school and cautioned him that similar behavior in the future could result in a no-trespass order that would ban him from all school district property.
Gartrell has been active in local political groups, and supported a neighborhood mural project completed by kids.
Marchand is a senior data analyst for the Yakima Training Center. He has a degree in geography from Central Washington University.
Brown declined to respond to questions about his recommendation, but he said in an email that both applicants were asked the same questions in interviews that lasted 30 minutes each.
Details on the interviews and a summary of discussion by the nominating committee were not included in the meeting minutes, but the Yakima Herald Republic obtained the interview questions from a Public Record Request. The applicants were asked about their interest in the board, vision for the city, time commitment and experience related to land development, as well as their ability to serve fairly and impartially during public hearings, according to the document.
Cousens said in an email that the nominating committee interviews candidates when there isn’t a clear choice for a recommendation or if the committee doesn’t agree on who should be recommended. Both applicants were asked the exact same questions to keep the process fair, she said.
“Between the two candidates, Kenton was the better interviewer, and his name will be subsequently sent to the full council,” Cousens said. “This does not mean we will appoint him as we still have lots of options, and the full council will discuss and vote.”
She said the council could still appoint Gartrell or Marchand or restart the process with new applicants.
“In this case, I am leaning toward reopening the applications and restarting the process,” Cousens said.
Gartrell, reached by email, declined to comment. Byers wasn’t available for comment.
The nominating committee’s recommendation will be considered by the full council at the meeting Tuesday. New members must be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the council, according to the city’s website.
The planning commission is a citizen board that gives recommendations to the city and council on items related to long-term planning, growth and development, zoning ordinances and land use matters. The commission’s seven members must be residents of Yakima or owners of a business or property in Yakima, the website said.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council will consider a resolution to update the council rules of procedure to include meeting attendance requirements approved by voters in the 2021 general election and change the time allowed for each public comment to 2 ½ minutes.
• The Engineering Division will update the council on capital improvement projects, including North First Street, the Nelson Dam and projects planned for 2022.
• Yakima Valley Tourism will provide its annual report.
Community members can comment on agenda items during the public comment portion of the meeting. Register for public comment by visiting www.yakimawa.gov/council/public-comment and filling out the comment request form. People can also email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
The meeting will be in a hybrid format. Anyone attending in person must wear a face covering over their mouth and nose at all times. Masks are available at the entrance to City Hall. The meeting will also be streamed live on Y-PAC, the city’s website and Spectrum Channel 194.
This article has been updated to correct Wyatt Marchand's title. He is a senior data analyst for the Yakima Training Center.
(2) comments
Thank you for covering this. They oughta be ashamed of themselves. I'm sure ashamed to say they are my leaders. We don't need more bullies in positions of authority. Stop it.
Log in to reply
https://www.yakimaherald.com/news/local/yakima-city-council-candidate-kenton-gartrell-found-himself-in-hot-water-on-primary-election-night/article_78821452-9755-5a53-a616-9a57da952617.html
Log in to reply
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.