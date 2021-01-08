The Yakima City Council this week voted unanimously to reexamine allowing public comment during its regular meetings.
The council stopped taking public comment at the onset of the COVID pandemic this spring, as meetings went virtual and City Hall closed to the public.
“It is long overdue for the city to make a good-faith effort to enable the public to also participate electronically with comments and personal testimony," Council Member Eliana Macias said as she made a motion to revisit the issue at the council's Jan. 5 meeting.
Previous efforts at including public comment via the reading of public emails during meetings failed to gain traction in May and September. But this time, with the discussion focused on oral comment via video, the motion was met with agreement from every other council member present.
"I look forward to having the public back. ... I am really looking forward to finding a way to make it work for our city," Council Member Holly Cousens said.
The only concerns raised had to do with how much time would be allotted to the public, with Council Member Kay Funk saying she didn't like excessive "flailing around" or "wasted time." Council Member Brad Hill echoed that concern, saying members of the public can get better results by emailing the council. He asked that the proposal include a total time limit for the public comment period. But both said they were in favor of resuming public comment in principle.
"It's been so long since we've been able to have verbal public comment, I think it makes us feel kind of isolated and out of touch," Funk said.
Just how the public comment period would function still needs to be worked out, but there are other Washington cities that could serve as models, Macias said. She specifically cited SeaTac, which requires pre-registration for public comment and limits each speaker to three minutes for general public comment and five minutes for comments on public hearings.
Council Member Jason White was absent. He has not attended meetings in months.
In other business Tuesday, the City Council:
• Directed city staff to draft a proposal that would transfer management and operation of the city's Washington Fruit Community Center from the Yakima Police Athletic League to the city's parks and recreation department. The motion to do so, which passed with only Funk dissenting, was made by Hill after the council voted down Macias' motion to extend the YPAL contract through 2021 with an eye toward leasing the building to third-party program providers by January 2022.
Funk's vote against the motion was based on budget concerns.
"It's not in the budget, and I can't see where the financing is going to come from," she said.
Hill acknowledged that question and said it should be addressed in the proposal drafted by staff.
"I'd like to see the dollars and cents on what it would take to get there," he said.
The idea, he said, was to provide equitable services throughout the city. The Harman Center, on the city's more affluent west side, employs a full-time city staffer. His motion explicitly asked that the proposal for the Washington Fruit center be based on that model.
• Directed staff to examine whether about $500,000 of COVID-driven Community Development Block Grant funding — $266,000 left over from an initial round of grants plus $235,000 in new CDBG money — could be used to further help small businesses, as $215,000 from the first round was. The Yakima County Development Association, with which the city partnered last summer to disburse the initial funding, approved every eligible request. So the twofold question is whether those who received funding could receive more now and whether there are eligible businesses that didn't request funding last time but would now.
The council also heard a staff recommendation that funds go to the nonprofit People for People organization to fund its Meals on Wheels program.