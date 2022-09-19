Funds from the U.S Department of Justice could go to support law enforcement officer recruitment, intelligence and patrolling efforts in Yakima.
The city was awarded a Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $66,982, which the council will consider accepting at a business meeting Tuesday. A public hearing is required for the item, and residents are invited to comment.
According to a draft agreement included in the council agenda packet, the city will use about $51,344 for patrol efforts, officer recruitment and software purchases.
Some funding will be used to expand recruitment efforts throughout the state and to other regions, while some will go to reimburse officer overtime on patrols.
The funds will also be used to acquire computer software that will allow the department’s three analysts to analyze open source data for intelligence on potential threats shared via social media, according to the document.
The remaining $15,638 of the total balance will be distributed to Yakima County to purchase new portable radios for deputies, according to the draft agreement.
The radios will replace the Sheriff’s Office’s portable radios that are not narrowband-capable.
People can comment on the grant and funding plan during the meeting by visiting bit.ly/YHRcomment and filling out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with remote watch options available at the city website.
