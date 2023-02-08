The Yakima City Council approved $2 million to support the YWCA’s plans for a new domestic violence emergency shelter at a meeting Tuesday.
The renovation project planned for the old St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing building at the former Astria medical campus would cost $15 million to $19 million and add more than 100 beds to help those in crisis. Hogback Development Company donated the building to the YWCA for the project.
The city’s contribution, approved unanimously by council, comes from COVID-19 recovery funds.
City Manager Bob Harrison said domestic violence is a significant issue in Yakima.
“This project … will be an absolute godsend for many people who are suffering from domestic violence and don't have opportunities to move into a safe place while they transition" into a new life, Harrison said at the Tuesday meeting.
Executive Director Cheri Kilty said that while the YWCA serves more than 14,000 people every year, including housing 400 families annually in the emergency shelter at 818 W. Yakima Ave., there are another 400 or more families in crisis who can’t be taken in.
“This is going to go a long way, I think, to protect lives and also help people get out into the community and really change their life,” she said. “It's really transformational, and we just appreciate partnering with the city to make this happen.”
The YWCA has also requested $4 million in ARPA funds from Yakima County and $7.5 million from the state’s Housing Trust Fund to support the project and is working with state and federal lawmakers to source funding before launching a capital campaign for the remaining balance.
Renovations are expected to start in fall 2023 for completion in 2024.
More from the meeting
Also at the council meeting Tuesday, the council accepted a $1.3 million grant for overlay work on West Nob Hill Boulevard.
The council also approved a change to the city’s proclamation policy, requiring applications to be submitted 30 days in advance of the desired read date.
Proclamations will then be placed on a council agenda no less than one business meeting prior to that date for a council vote. Proclamations must be adopted by a majority vote of the council members present to be approved and read on the desired day, according to the updated policy.
