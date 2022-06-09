The Yakima City Council is taking another look at its policy for flying flags from outside groups at City Hall.
The council on Tuesday directed staff to look at how other cities are handling potential legal issues with flying the Pride flag at city buildings during Pride Month in June.
In May, the council rescinded the policy that allowed guest flags to be flown at city buildings to honor heritage months, awards, accomplishments or groups after the city received two requests in June. Yakima Pride asked to fly a flag celebrating LGBTQ rights, as it did in 2020 and 2021. The Yakima Valley Alliance requested a Christian flag.
At the time of that decision, council members raised concerns about potential litigation if the city were to choose one group over the other. Some council members also voiced concern related to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling involving free speech. In that ruling, the court found that the city of Boston violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist when it denied his request to fly a Christian flag outside City Hall.
Council member Holly Cousens requested that the city’s legal team look at how other cities, like San Mateo, California, are navigating that decision and still flying the Pride flag this month.
“I’d like to know what they did in order to negate the legality issues with hanging the Pride flag, and I also know that the White House hangs the Pride flag, and so there’s got to be a way to do it,” she said.
The council voted 6-1 to look into the issue further, with Matt Brown voting no.
The council tabled further discussion of the flag policy until that research is done.
Currently, the U.S., Washington state and Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flags are flown outside City Hall in Yakima.
Yakima Pride painted four rainbow sidewalks in downtown Yakima on Monday as part of Pride month celebrations. The group worked with the council and the city’s arts commission to create an ordinance and application process, and paid for the installation.
