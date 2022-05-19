The Yakima City Council on Tuesday decided it will continue to hold meetings in a hybrid format after a temporary order requiring a remote option expires.
A statewide emergency proclamation requiring a remote option for all public meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire on June 1, so the city of Yakima will no longer be required to provide a remote option. The meetings must have a physical location but can still be held in hybrid format, according to City Attorney Sara Watkins.
The council decided to keep the remote option available for both council members and the public.
Several council members shared a preference for meeting in person, but Council member Eliana Macias said maintaining the hybrid format allows flexibility for council members and members of the public who may struggle to make it to a 5 p.m. meeting on time.
“I have been able to make way more meetings than before, and I have also been able to shuffle three different jobs,” of being a mother, working and serving on council, Macias said.
Council member Danny Herrera said keeping the hybrid option for council members means fewer absences because of scheduling conflicts or illness.
“I’d rather be on Zoom for meetings than miss a meeting or use one of my absences,” Herrera said.
City spokesperson Randy Beehler said providing a remote meeting option requires an additional staff member to monitor the call and adjust the settings to allow people to speak or turn on their video, but he said the process is manageable.
The council agreed that city representatives who appear remotely should make every effort to use video along with audio.
“I think the big piece as an elected official that I would stress is that when we are on Zoom, that we really try to make sure our cameras are on at all times,” Council member Matt Brown said.
Public meetings for committees, commissions and boards will return to fully in-person meetings without hybrid options as of June 1.
Also at the council meeting Tuesday:
- The council approved an agreement with the Millennium Foundation to install mosaic art pieces and tile welcome mats at Miller Park.
- The council accepted a $75,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce to fund a graffiti abatement and community building program in Yakima called Community Action Days.
