The Yakima City Council approved a change to the policies and procedures of the city’s Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee on Tuesday, initiating a broader conversation about city boards and commissions.
Neil McClure, the committee’s chairman, said the group wanted to adjust term lengths and limits because it was going to lose some of its members as terms expire. He and the group’s vice chair both had terms set to expire this year.
The council approved a change to four-year terms for the committee, which is the standard length for most other boards and commissions.
The council also removed the term limit for bike and pedestrian committee members, which City Attorney Sara Watkins said is the general rule for committees. Some, like the Planning Commission, have term limits, but most don’t.
“There was a concern at one point that we wanted to make sure that there was change in the committees, but as you have seen, sometimes it’s difficult to find people to serve on committees, so that is kind of a limiting factor if you do limit the number of terms,” she said.
Council member Eliana Macias said she agreed that there should be no term limits for this committee.
“It’s just so hard to fill these positions, and if there’s an interest by someone and then we shouldn’t kick them out,” Macias said.
“And if they’re good at what they do,” council member Holly Cousens added.
The council did not take action on another request by McClure that the committee be allowed up to two committee members to reside in the county. He said one of the committee’s members was moving out of city limits and would no longer be eligible to serve.
Watkins said there are very few committees that allow people to serve who are not city residents, and those people usually have special knowledge.
Cousens said the person could volunteer time in another way to stay involved.
Standardizing boards and committees
Watkins said the bike and pedestrian committee is one of the few — if not the only — committee that is not included in the city code by ordinance.
“I think since the bike-ped committee has been around for six years, maybe it’s time to put them in the code officially,” she said.
The ordinance would outline the term lengths and requirements and rules for vacancies, she said.
Setting the term length to four years standardized it, but council members also requested that it be formalized into city code. And they asked to look at things from a broader scope.
“While we’re agreeing on this for the bike and peds committee tonight, I think it’s worth our while to look at the ordinance as a whole for all of the committees for some uniformity,” Council member Patricia Byers said.
