Yakima could see record-breaking temperatures this weekend, with a high of 110 degrees in the forecast Monday.
The Valley is expected to break the June record for high temperatures. The forecast calls for a high of 105 degrees on Saturday and 109 degrees on Sunday. The hottest day in June previously recorded by the National Weather Service was 108 degrees on June 28, 2015, according to Matt Callihan, forecaster at the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
Yakima might also break the highest temperature ever recorded at the Yakima Air Terminal weather station, which was 110 degrees on Aug. 10, 1971, according to the National Weather Service, which has been keeping records in Yakima since 1909.
Monday’s forecast could reach 110 degrees or hotter, said Robert Brooks, forecaster at the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
"We realize there are hotter temperatures that may occur away from where we're measuring, but we can't have a thermometer everywhere," he said.
The National Weather Service measures Yakima's temperature from the Yakima Air Terminal weather station.
High pressure system
An excessive heat watch is in effect for the region from Friday afternoon through Tuesday evening, according to the weather service. It says people should expect dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 111.
It’s not unusual for Yakima to reach the 100s in June, but a large jet stream is bringing in high pressure to the entire Pacific Northwest this weekend. When high pressure moves in, it can get extremely warm weather for long periods of time, Brooks said.
"We're going to have that high pressure blocking out any ability to build clouds and that's why our summers are so hot,” he said.
People should avoid working during peak hours of heat from noon to 5 p.m. and start drinking water several hours before they must go into the sun to keep hydrated, Brooks said.
Fire warning
There is a red flag fire warning in Central Washington east of the Cascades until 9 p.m. Wednesday. A red flag warning means high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.
The Ellensburg and Wenatchee areas will be particularly gusty from midafternoon through mid-evening Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts of 20-30 mph around Wenatchee and as high as 35 mph near Ellensburg, the weather service said.
People should avoid activities that could potentially start a fire, such as driving through tall grass with a truck or car.
"Those kinds of things are really tough on the firefighters if a fire starts because now they're out in a fire working in over 100 degrees," Brooks said.
With the high pressure in the region, smoke from a fire would be difficult to push out of the basins and valleys, Brooks said.