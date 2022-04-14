A local cosmetology school is seeking donations for a student who recently had his equipment stolen out of his car, an instructor said.
Elite Academy is a cosmetology, barber and spa academy located in Yakima’s West Valley. It also works with YV-Tech students.
Marco Ramirez, a YV-Tech student from Highland, had over $1,600 worth of cosmetology and barber equipment stolen from his car, Elite Academy instructor Christina DeLaGarza, wrote in an email. His car window was also damaged.
Ramirez invested in this equipment himself, she said. DeLaGarza described him as a pleasure to have in class, an excellent student and interested in owning his own barbershop one day. But this theft has diminished his usual enthusiasm.
“I just don’t see that shining light anymore,” she said in a phone call.
Now, the school is looking for monetary or in-kind donations to help replace the stolen equipment. Donations can be dropped off at Elite Academy, 2606 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
The school is also offering $5 haircuts, with an onsite coupon through April 22, 2022, DeLaGarza said. The money raised from that will go toward the student’s new equipment.
“We are hoping to assist with replacements so that he can continue to progress as he is a leader and a motivator among other students,” DeLaGarza wrote in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
