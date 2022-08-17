Out on the corner of 40th and Summitview avenues, in the unforgiving heat of August, car horns honked one after the other. There was no traffic jam. Instead, drivers were responding to signs held up by Ukrainian supporters who gather there every Thursday afternoon.
The demonstrations started in March, said Leslie Hatton, who helped organize the gatherings along with her husband, Spencer. Each week, as many as 25 Yakima residents gather to hold up signs, Ukrainian flags and sunflowers, the country’s national flower. Even when the temperature climbed to 109 degrees in July, a small contingent still made it out there.
“It’s really been heartwarming to know that people do care,” she said.
As the war in Ukraine continues, Yakima community members found ways large and small to show their support, from weekly demonstrations to growing sunflowers to welcoming refugees.
Honk to support Ukraine
Spencer Hatton said the weekly demonstrations on Summitview and 40th began shortly after the war did. He’s long been part of anti-war protests, and this is not his first foray into political demonstrations. He and his fellow demonstrators chose that intersection because they knew from helping previous political campaigns that it gets busy.
While the size of the group can vary and it waned a bit in the summer, Spencer Hatton said, several familiar faces keep coming back.
One is Aileen Kane, chair for the 14th Legislative District Democratic Party. She said she appreciated that the demonstrations and support for Ukraine have been bipartisan.
“It’s nice to have somewhere to agree,” she said.
The invasion of Ukraine represents a threat to democracy as a whole, she said.
She’d like to see more locals get involved in the antiwar effort and for the government to take a harsher stance against Russia.
Katana Ramirez and Tymur Melnyk also come to every demonstration they can. Last week, they brought an old Ukrainian flag with them and held it tight against the wind.
Melnyk grew up in Ukraine and still has family over there. He and Ramirez drove by the demonstration one day and knew they had to join them.
He said he appreciated that Americans, even those who have no personal ties to Ukraine, come out to support the cause.
“Even simple stuff like this helps bring awareness,” he said.
He urged people to get involved and educate themselves. Melnyk emphasized his disgust with people who don’t recognize the difference between Ukrainians and Russians.
Occasionally someone will drive by with a pro-Russian message, Spencer Hatton said. But most people offer their support.
Along with the honks, community members have come by to give demonstrators sunflowers and face masks, Leslie Hatton said. Several group members also donated to fundraising campaigns for World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to people affected by war, natural disasters or other crises.
Spencer Hatton said the group will continue to gather as long as the war continues. On days when it gets hot or he’s tired, he reminds himself that at the end of the day, he gets to go home to a nice house and relax. That’s something a lot of Ukrainians cannot do anymore.
Orchard Park sunflowers
The sunflowers Art and Kay Opfer planted in the center courtyard of Orchard Park retirement community on North 34th Avenue have grown to 10 feet tall. The weight of their massive flowers is so great that the heads droop down. Some of the leaves are the size of a grown adult’s head.
Sunflowers also decorate the balconies of various Orchard Park residents.
“There’s about 55 total,” Art Opfer said.
The project began in March after the Opfers read an article in the Yakima Herald-Republic about ways people could show support for Ukraine. Kay Opfer had been deeply upset reading about the war, she said. Through that article, they learned sunflowers are a symbol of the country.
They started by planting seeds in pots in their room, said Art Opfer, who is a former master gardener. Orchard Park manager Roxanne Mecca got the supplies for them. Once the flowers grew to a foot tall, they transferred the flowers to the courtyard, which also sports black-eyed Susans and daylilies.
The Opfers encouraged other residents to grow them as well. Giving people sunflower seedlings and having them raise gave them a sense of ownership, Art Opfer said. Mecca said she likes to encourage residents to keep busy.
It also led to the residents to learn more about Ukraine. Through the project, Art Opfer said he learned that Ukrainian people have been fighting for a long time to be fully recognized as independent. He also researched the largest cities in Ukraine and put their names on the poles that help support the sunflowers.
Susan Adams, another Orchard Park resident, said she appreciated what the sunflowers — which have grown tall enough to see from the road — represent.
“You drive by there and everybody can see Orchard Park’s beautiful sunflowers, like we’re supporting Ukraine and we’re sympathizing with them,” she said.
Art Opfer, a Christian, said his faith motivated him throughout the project. Now he and his wife hope that when people see sunflowers they pray for the people of Ukraine.
“I think we have a lot more people thinking about Ukraine,” he said.
Resettling Ukrainian refugees
Earlier this year, Yakima County secured a $250,000 grant from the Department of Commerce to help resettle Ukrainian refugees in the area. The Yakima-based nonprofit Operation Shoulder to Shoulder will lead the resettlement process.
Paul Garcia and Roger Gavriluk run the organization that works with refugees in Afghanistan, Ukraine and other unsafe areas. The men served in the U.S. Special Forces and spent years in Afghanistan and Iraq. They created the nonprofit after the U.S. withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, and the Taliban took over the Afghan government.
An article that ran in the Yakima Herald-Republic and was picked up by The Seattle Times about the group’s work getting an Afghan family out of the conflict zone last winter resulted in more requests for assistance, they said.
The bonds Gavriluk formed with Afghan locals during his time over there stuck with him and he had no choice but to find a way to help, he said.
Gavriluk approaches this endeavor with the kind of intensity forged by a nearly three-decade-long military career. And he has little patience for politicians who draw out the resettlement process when a simple phone call could save dozens of lives.
“This is a no-fail mission,” he said.
Operation Shoulder to Shoulder is in the process of trying to resettle over 100 Afghan refugees. The grant could help up to 45 Ukrainian families, Gavriluk said. But the intense aid they provide can get expensive.
Garcia said mental health services are a top priority and should come before anything else. As an example, he mentioned an Ukrainian woman they were working with who was undergoing an English language assessment. The instructor asked her to name an animal in English and she began to cry, remembering all the pets she had to leave behind.
After that comes English language course for those who need them. The group also connects refugees to job placement services or training, education and housing.
The men said that there is currently no strong refugee community in Yakima, so they have had to build their services from the ground up.
“Yakima is not underserved. It’s never served,” Garcia said. “So, I’m really pleased to see the efforts that everyone is taking to make this a success.”
They partnered with local businesses, educational institutions and elected officials to lay a strong support network for refugees in Yakima or who will be soon. And community members have stepped up to offer their homes or skills to refugees, Gavriluk said.
Anyone looking to donate or get involved with Operation Shoulder to Shoulder can go to its website at bit.ly/yhr-oss.
