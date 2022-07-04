The Yakima City Council will decide at its meeting Tuesday whether it wants to accept a request by property owners to annex more than 38 acres west of the city, near Coolidge Road and South 94th Avenue.
The proposed annexation includes four parcels totaling 38.3 acres from two different property owners.
The land, near the Apple Tree Golf Course and Golden Grove Gated Community, is designated as a low-density residential area and is consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan, according to materials in the meeting agenda packet.
Residents can comment during a public meeting for the annexation request.
The council will also consider a recommendation from the Hearing Examiner to approve a 30-lot subdivision near Occidental Road and South 58th Avenue, called Anderson Park Phase 4.
The 7.88-acre area will be divided into 30 single-family residential lots. The preliminary long plat was submitted by Cottonwood Partners LLC.
Also at the meeting Tuesday:
The council will consider amending the 2022 Budget
- to provide appropriations for projects or programs that were not included at the time the budget was adopted, including new revenue; increasing payouts of ARPA funds for a variety of projects and paying for domestic violence training registration; and carrying out accounting changes.
- The council will consider amending Yakima Municipal Code by adopting the recently amended RCW called “Open carry of weapons prohibited on state capitol grounds,” which prohibits the open carry of firearms or other weapons in a local government building. Adopting the law will allow for violations to be prosecuted in Yakima Municipal Court by city legal department prosecutors, the agenda packet said.
Register for public comment by visiting bit.ly/YHRcomment and filling out the comment request form. People can also email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060. For more information on public hearings, visit bit.ly/YHRhearing.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with remote watch options available at the city website.
