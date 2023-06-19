Yakima’s 31st annual Juneteenth event spread out over the grass at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Saturday.
Children ran, jumped and laughed as they went between the play structure, the splash pad and the park. Families passed from the shade of trees and booths, sitting on lawn chairs and benches and on the rolling, green lawn.
Community members, nonprofits, businesses and civic leaders came together to celebrate Juneteenth and unity in Yakima. The event, which featured food vendors, resource booths, live music and awards, was hosted by the local NAACP.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday recognizing June 19, 1865, when the last slaves in the United States learned they were free. Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the Emancipation Proclamation that had been enacted in 1863.
Community members have held a Juneteenth event in Southeast Yakima for more than three decades.
“We celebrate freedom the way everyone celebrates Independence Day,” said NAACP President Reesha Cosby. “We want to celebrate our artists, our entertainers, our delicious food and our fellowship of friends and family.”
Celebrations began with a caravan from Central Lutheran Church on the corner of Yakima and 16th avenues. Cars lined up and drove through downtown Yakima, displaying signs and listening to a Juneteenth radio program.
“We hope that it’s a symbol to the community,” said one of the event's volunteer organizers, Carol Garza. “I think, ultimately, it’s a way of bringing everyone together, unifying everybody.”
James Parks, a long-time organizer and leader of Juneteenth events, said the caravan gave people a chance to be involved in their community and recognize the contributions of Black Americans in U.S. history.
“If we don’t stand up in the community as a people, we’re not going to get things done,” he said.
The caravan wound its way to Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where vendors and music waited. Catfish and barbecued meat sizzled on grills and iced drinks flowed into cups at vendors' stands. The Opportunities Industrialization Center provided free meals to seniors and children.
NAACP leaders emphasized the importance of supporting the community and its young people throughout the afternoon.
“It brings us all together and reminds us that we are one people and one community,” said Adrianne Garner, the NAACP’s secretary, after she announced winners for several awards.
The NAACP honored local teachers and students, handing out awards to retirees and announcing the first winner of the inaugural Avery and Jasmine Garner Memorial Scholarship.
Several music groups performed on a stage at the park, including African AME Drummers, Tyler Beauchamp & Friends and BroHamm, and their sounds and songs added to a festive atmosphere.
Tyler Beauchamp was singing on stage, monitoring a bakery booth and serving as an adviser for Davis High School’s Black Student Union, whose students were selling drinks and desserts. He noted the importance of coming together and working for more equitable communities.
“I feel like not only Yakima, but the whole country, has a lot further to go in terms of equity and equality,” he said.
Beauchamp has been going to the event as long as he can remember. He said the celebration showcased the diversity of cultures and people within Yakima, and he’s enjoyed working as an organizer.
“I’m 30. I have been going to this all my life,” Beauchamp said. “It’s great that everyone could come out.”
One of Beauchamp’s bandmates, Dominique Allen, said he was excited about the event.
“This is my first time being here,” Allen said. “It’s really cool.”
Other community members praised the turnout and the multitude of booths and vendors. Larry Nelson said he graduated from Davis decades ago and hasn’t been to a Juneteenth celebration in a while, but he was happy to be there Saturday.
“It’s just community folks coming out,” Nelson said. “I like the setup. It’s great, good people.”
Local politicians, including Yakima County commissioners, City Council members and Yakima Mayor Janice Deccio, attended the event and shared resolutions celebrating Juneteenth.
Sponsors, including OIC, Yakima Federal Loans and Savings, the Black Future Co-op, MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital and the Asian Pacific Islander Coalition, set up tables.
Cosby noted the event’s growth over time.
“It started off as a few families barbecuing in the park,” she said.
In the last 30 years, people have come together to celebrate and value community in Yakima, she said. Cosby was one of many community members who looks forward to what the future holds.
“All of our hard work comes together,” Cosby said. “It’s only going to get bigger and better. I can’t wait to see how it grows.”
