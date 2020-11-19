Yakima’s community Christmas tree is set up downtown and ready for the holiday season.
As is tradition, the tree came from a Yakima-area residence. City and the Downtown Association of Yakima crews moved the tree to Millennium Plaza on Thursday morning and secured it into the ground.
DAY volunteers will hang lights on trees in the plaza area next week, according to a city news release.
The annual downtown Yakima holiday lighted parade is canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, but DAY is planning a virtual tree-lighting ceremony after Thanksgiving.