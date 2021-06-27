Yakima will open a cooling center at 10 a.m. Sunday for those seeking relief during the excessive heat warning in effect through Thursday.
Washington Fruit Community Center, at 602 N. Fourth St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. People may also refill water containers.
For the rest of the week, the Washington Fruit Community Center and the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., will be available as cooling centers during their regular operating hours. The fruit center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Regular operating hours for the Harman Center are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The city also offers free splash-pad water features at Miller and Martin Luther King Jr. parks.
People can also visit the Valley Mall in Union Gap or Yakima Valley Libraries for air conditioning. The mall, 2529 Main St. in Union Gap, is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
The governor has lifted coronavirus capacity limits for cooling centers.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services has resources available for those experiencing homelessness, including water and motel vouchers. Those in need can visit the service’s Neighborhood Connections Clinic, 102 S. Naches Ave., call homeless outreach at 509-249-6232 or look for the Neighborhood Health homeless outreach van, which distributes water and ice to those in need every day.
Record territory
Temperatures are expected to exceed 110 degrees this week, with highs of 111 in the forecast Sunday, 113 degrees on Monday and 114 degrees on Tuesday.
The highest temperature ever recorded at the Yakima Air Terminal weather station was 110 degrees on Aug. 10, 1971, according to the National Weather Service, which has been keeping records in Yakima since 1909.
The weather service has extended its extreme heat warning through 8 p.m. July 1.
Weather service officials advise people to only do strenuous activities either in the early morning or evening, drink fluids, stay in cool places and take frequent rest breaks.