Activities provided by the Washington Fruit Community Center in east Yakima will soon be under city review, and the center’s air filtration system might soon be getting an overhaul.
The Yakima City Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday to have city staff review services provided at the community center, identify community needs, and provide options on how to meet those needs in a January report. Council members Brad Hill and Jason White were absent Tuesday.
Councilmember Eliana Macias, who introduced the idea of the study, said the center’s ongoing closure due to COVID-19 restrictions provides an opportunity for staff to review the facility’s contract with YPAL and an opportunity to evaluate whether past activities had adequately met community needs.
“We have such an asset in the Washington Fruit Community Center,” Macias said. “We could have a lot more community events to meet community needs. I would like to see more programming.”
Macias added that investing in the area, with its many children and youths, could help reduce violent crime and gang activity. She pointed to several recent shootings that involved teenagers, and said youths need more opportunities.
Councilmember Kay Funk said she would like to see the city’s review include data about the number of children and youths participating in programs.
“I hope that we can reenergize the youth program in the center,” Funk said.
The council also voted 5-0 to have staff plan how to overhaul the HVAC systems in both the Washington Fruit and Henry Beauchamp community centers with new funding provided to the city through the CARES ACT.
Public Works Director Scott Schafer noted the city had received an additional $495,195 in September to directly address COVID-related needs.
He relayed that the city had been able to help all eligible small businesses and nonprofits that applied to a city grant program, administered by the Yakima County Development Association, and suggested that the funds be used for improvements to the community centers.
Schafer noted both centers had antiquated filtration and air purifying systems that would not provide an adequate air flow to protect visitors from airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.
The cost of the improvement systems is estimated at $130,000 for each center, with anticipated installation at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center in 2021 and for Washington Fruit in 2022.
The council will need to take further action to authorize the plan. Its next meeting will be Jan. 5.