On the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion, Yakima community members called for an end to the violence in Ukraine at a prayer rally Friday evening in Millennium Plaza.
A few dozen bundled-up people braved the cold to voice their support for Ukraine. Several held signs, Ukrainian flags or sunflowers, a symbol of the country.
David Hacker is a priest with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and a member of the Yakima Association of Faith Communities, which organized the event. He opened the gathering by playing a recording of “A Ukrainian Prayer” by musician John Rutter.
Hacker and several community leaders spoke, calling for an end to the violence. At one point the crowd briefly chanted “Mr. Putin, stop the war,” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Olena Spicer, who lives in Yakima but was born in Ukraine, thanked the community for its support. She said it felt great to see people gather at 40th Avenue and Summitview Avenue each week to show they care about Ukraine.
Hacker ended the evening by asking people for ideas on how to help those in Ukraine. Several members of the crowd recommended supporting World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to Ukrainian refugees in Europe.
Since the Russian invasion began Feb. 24, 2022, over 8 million Ukrainians refugees have left their home country and relocated elsewhere in Europe, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. An estimated 7,000 civilians have died and 11,000 have been injured in the conflict, according to UN estimations.
U.S. officials estimated that about 200,000 soldiers from Russia and Ukraine have died since the start of the war.
