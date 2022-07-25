Music rocked the small parking lot at Garfield Elementary School on Saturday as “Pepas” by Farruko boomed out of the speakers. A DJ from radio station HOT 99.7 played the latest hits as the city of Yakima hosted a Community Action Day aimed at graffiti and tagging abatement.
The goal was to hand out paint kits and educate residents about how to report tagging and graffiti. Representatives from other organizations, including the Yakima Police Department and paint company Sherwin-Williams, also attended.
“It’s an opportunity to engage, empower and educate,” said Tony Doan, supervising code inspector. “Part of that is graffiti abatement.”
Doan said graffiti is linked to violent crime and gang activity and that lessening graffiti will lessen crime. In an article last year, Doan noted that graffiti reports had decreased from 5,700 in 2020 to 2,900 in 2021. He added this was likely due to the city’s Graffiti Abatement Program, where Yakima residents can allow code compliance officers to paint over graffiti on their property.
That work often comes in standard, gray paint from the city. At the Community Action Day, Sherwin-Williams representatives offered to match paint colors for residents for free.
Volunteers and city officials put up flyers and hung reminders on door handles in the area prior to the event to encourage turnout. Code Compliance Officer Jeremy Viveros noted that the neighborhood between Garfield Avenue and Swan Avenue around North Sixth Street has experienced a particularly large amount of graffiti.
Incidences increase during the summer, said Viveros, who focuses on graffiti abatement. Viveros noted graffiti often occurs in poorly lit areas or alleys. Murals and public art are tagged less often.
At past Community Action Days, groups of volunteers have gone into the community and painted over graffiti. On Saturday, there were not enough volunteers to do so, Viveros said.
Doan said event organizers were hoping to see 100 to 200 community members. By the end of the event, he said roughly 80 residents had shown up and that volunteers had handed out around 35 paint kits.
Still, Doan noted several other goals, including increasing the city’s presence in the area and encouraging residents to inform authorities. Graffiti often goes underreported, and Doan hoped YPD officers would be able to connect with community members and encourage reporting of graffiti. Yakima residents can report incidences at Yak Back, a city website, in Spanish or English.
The city plans to host another event in September. Though the exact time and location are yet to be determined, it will likely be at a school to target youth, Doan said. Further community action days are planned for the spring and summer of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.