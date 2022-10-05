Yakima County Commissioners decided Tuesday to hold off on language changes to the county’s water utility after hearing from about a dozen people saying the proposal isn’t enough.
Some even said they wanted the utility scrapped altogether.
“I think this thing needs to be terminated,” said Selah farmer Eric Olson.
There’s been much controversy over the water utility — the Yakima County Water Resource System — since it was implemented in January 2018.
The utility requires all rural domestic development from that day forward to acquire a well permit, a meter and be subject to usage fees in unincorporated areas of the county. The utility doesn’t apply to the Yakama Reservation, where the Yakama Nation has authority over groundwater.
Previously, rural domestic wells drawing less than 5,000 gallons a day were not required to obtain a water right permit and were not subject to usage fees.
That changed when a state Supreme Court ruling required counties to prove an adequate water supply and a legal right to tap it before issuing any building permits in rural areas.
Water in the Yakima Basin has long been overallocated. A previous board of commissioners said the water utility was needed to allow future rural development while assuring enough water for farmers and fish.
Tuesday’s public hearing was to give stakeholders a chance to weigh in on proposed language changes to the county’s code that establishes the water utility.
Most of the proposed changes were clerical and clarified that the utility is based on the county’s comprehensive plan rather than any state water code.
The proposal also clearly identified criteria defining properties that are not subject to the water utility, such as those with wells before the utility took effect as well as preexisting structures that may have been destroyed and need to be replaced.
But the proposal didn’t sit well with officials with the Yakima Farm Bureau, the Yakima Association of Realtors and the Home Builders Association as well as landowners in attendance.
Most who spoke were upset with the way the utility was crafted in its inception, saying stakeholders were never given a voice in the process.
Yakima Association of Realtors President Felip Holbrook pointed to a summary of suggestions to the county by former state lawmaker David Taylor, who helped draft state legislation in response to the court ruling.
Holbrook said Taylor’s summary wasn’t considered.
“It was a terrible decision and something that really took a lot of things off the table that could have effectively influenced this process,” Holbrook said.
Farm Bureau President Mark Herke urged commissioners to hold off until the matter could be further explored.
He said everyone he talks to about the utility is highly upset over it.
“It’s like a flashpoint,” he said. “It’s like throwing a match on gasoline.”
For most who attended, it was a property rights issue.
Olson went as far as accusing the county of running an illegal utility.
He said the county isn’t running pumps or any type of water delivery system, and he didn't think there was enough public input.
“It’s illegal because it’s not a utility, it’s a tax mechanism — that’s all,” he said.
The commissioners who devised the utility said metering and usage fees are needed to pay for future water rights so rural development can continue.
When the utility took effect, the county received enough water rights from the state Department of Ecology for a decade of rural development.
In closing, commissioners agreed to further discuss the matter with stakeholders. Commissioners said they knew it would be a long road before resolving concerns over the water utility.
“And we’re not in a rush to do anything,” said Commissioner Amanda McKinney.
Commissioner LaDon Linde said he wanted to review Taylor’s summary before moving forward.
“I want to make sure people are heard on this,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.