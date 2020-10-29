The two Republican candidates vying for a Yakima County commissioner spot have been adding to their campaign coffers over the past few days.
Meanwhile, two state legislative candidates in Districts 14 and 15 have set aside thousands of dollars in surplus funds. And this year’s incumbent running for Congress has had more than $1 million contributed to his campaign.
The election is Nov. 3. Fundraising information in this story comes from the Washington Public Disclosure Commission and the Federal Election Commission.
Yakima County commissioner
Incumbent Vicki Baker had raised $89,150 as of Wednesday and spent $79,764. Her opponent, Amanda McKinney had raised $73,675 and spent $53,011. Earlier this week, they were nearly tied in fundraising.
McKinney’s primary sources came from individuals, who contributed about $69,000, and from businesses. Top contributors included Patrick Shields, Karen Taylor, Robert Ramset, Byron Borton, Christine Shields and Carolyn Zarate-Ramsey, each of who contributed $2,000. The Affordable Housing Council of Central Washington and Thunder Electric Inc. also contributed. Primary expenses include signs, advertising, postcards and direct mailings.
The predominant source of contributions for Baker are individual contributions, around $49,000, followed by contributions from businesses, political action committees, and contributions designated as other.
Baker contributed the largest amount to her campaign, $31,000 cash. About half of that was added this week. Other top funders include SKD Farms, with a $2,000 contribution; Karen Lee, with a $1,200 contribution; and Greenacre Farms, former County Commissioner Mike Leita, Bouchey Farms Inc., and the Affordable Housing Council of Central Washington, each of which contributed $1,000. Baker’s major expenses included advertising, campaign management and signs.
Fundraising at that level isn’t unheard of in a Yakima County commissioner race. In 2008, Kevin Bouchey raised $84,000.
State races
State Sen. Curtis King, running unopposed in Legislative District 14, has received $290,620 in contributions from businesses, political action committees and individuals.
Top backers included Puget Sound Energy, Premera Blue Cross, the Phillips 66 Company, the Cascade Natural Gas Corporation, the Washington Refuse and Recycling Association and the Washington Forest Protection Association State Political Action Committee.
King has moved $158,000 to a surplus account. The Washington Public Disclosure Commission notes that candidates who want to spend surplus campaign funds for non-reimbursed, public office related expenses have to set up a surplus account. Authorized uses include refunds to contributors, contributions to a political party or caucus political committee and donations to charities registered with the Secretary of State.
King, who serves as the co-chair of the Senate Republican Campaign Committee, said much of the political action committee’s contributions flowed in since he has no opponent. He’s already donated $120,000 of the surplus fund back to that committee to support other Republican candidates running for office, primarily on the west side of the state.
King said he uses funding from local contributions on local causes. He has used contributions to attend a Camp Prime Time dinner and also to support youth efforts during the Klickitat County Fair 4-H sale.
“I’ve always felt that local money needs to be used locally,” he said. “Those events give me visibility and help with my election and with a reelection.”
King also said he plans to take out a thank you ad for his supporters following the election.
District 15 State Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, has raised $277,800 this election cycle, and transferred $140,000 to a surplus account. He said he plans to spend whatever he needs to spend to communicate effectively with his constituents, with the rest set aside in the surplus account.
“I use the money in my surplus account to help other Republicans get elected so we can gain a majority,” he said this week.
Dufault’s top contributors included the Washington Association of Realtors Political Affairs Council, the Washington Affordable Housing Council, Puget Sound Energy and Microsoft.
His opponent, Selah Democrat A.J. Cooper, has about $700, which she contributed herself.
Some state legislative races this far exceeded
Other races:
- District 14, House Position 1: Republican incumbent Chris Corry of Yakima has raised $134,586 to White Salmon Democrat Tracy Rushing’s $22,730.
- District 14, House Position 2: Republican incumbent Gina Mosbrucker of Goldendale has raised $92,075 to White Salmon Democrat Devin Kuh’s $27,289.
- District 15, House Position 1: Granger Republican Bruce Chandler has raised $43,785 to Selah Democrat Jack McEntire’s $636.
- District 13, House Position 1: Republican Tom Dent of Moses Lake has raised $127,990 to Quincy Democrat Eduard Castaneda Diaz’s $22,290.
Some of the biggest totals in the region are in District 16 where Democrat Danielle Garbe Reser has raised $488,309 to Republican Perry Dozier’s $144,700. They are seeking an open Senate seat vacated by Maureen Walsh, a Republican.
Judges
Yakima County has three competitive races for Superior Court judge.
Elizabeth Tutsch’s campaign is currently leading the pack in fundraising, with individual and other contributions around $50,000. She’s spent about $43,000, with primary expenses including advertising, yard signs and printing.
Her opponent, Bronson Faul, has had about $14,600 from businesses and other contributors. Primary expenses also include advertising and signs.
For Department 3, incumbent Douglas Federspiel’s campaign has about $35,000 of contributions, of which he’s spent about $16,000, primarily on signs and consulting. His opponent Jeff Swan’s campaign has about $30,000 of contributions, of which he’s spent about $10,000, primarily on advertising and signs.
In Department 4, incumbent Blaine Gibson has contributions of about $13,000. He’s spent about $3,000 of that, with yard signs and photos as predominant expenses. His opponent Scott Bruns’ campaign has had about $3,700 in contributions and about $3,900 added through a loan. Bruns’ expenses, at around $5,000, included advertising, campaign flyers and yard signs.
Congress
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, raised about $1.1 million and spent $917,000 as of Oct. 14. His opponent, Tri-Cities attorney Douglas McKinley, a Democrat, raised about $58,000 and spent $57,000.