A Yakima coffee shop has a new name and will soon have new locations.
Caffeine Connection Café is the new name for Newsroom, a coffee shop and an eatery located inside the shopping center at 56th and Summitview avenues. The space was once home to a Starbucks, which closed in 2017. Just months later, Newsroom opened at the space.
Owner Amy Gostovich purchased the eatery in December 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic. While not ideal, the closure allowed her and her staff to improve the space and rework aspects of the food and beverage menu. She ultimately decided to rebrand the shop to avoid confusion with the Newsroom locations still running Western Washington.
Now that restrictions have been lifted, Gostovich is eager for more people to visit the café.
“Our philosophy is to be a comfortable and inviting place,” she said.
And soon, there will be multiple places to visit: Gostovich recently signed leases for new Caffeine Connection Cafe location at the Soda Fountain space at the Yakima Valley Museum and the Valley Mall.
Construction has started for the café at Valley Mall. The café will be located at the former Fred Meyer Jewelers space near the center of the mall. Gostovich said she’s aiming for an opening in the fall.
Meanwhile, the space at the former Soda Fountain space at 2105 Tieton Drive will likely open sooner. Gostovich said she’s aiming to open before the start of the school year.
Old Country Buffet
The Old Country Buffet at the Valley Mall has closed for good.
The buffet restaurant, located in front of the enclosed mall in Union Gap, closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened, said Valley Mall marketing manager Jacob Butler.
The restaurant still had time left on its lease, so the restaurant’s operators and the leasing team at CenterCal, the mall’s parent company, are sorting that out, Butler said.