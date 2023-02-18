Most of Yakima’s domestic violence incidents are occurring in intimate partner relationships.
This finding, presented by Yakima police analyst Dana Kavanagh at a coalition meeting Tuesday, is being used to inform domestic violence policing, intervention and education efforts in Yakima.
Domestic violence, as it’s defined in Washington, refers broadly to violence affecting household relationships. This includes the family unit, as well as household members like roommates, friends and extended family, Yakima police Lt. Chad Janis explained at the meeting.
Intimate partner violence is a term used to specify violence wielded against a current or former partner. Partners include those connected through marriage or domestic partnership, a child in common, or a dating relationship, Janis said.
“When we went into this, we had an anecdotal idea that the majority of our problem was intimate partner violence, but we could not tell anybody that because we didn't track the data the way we do now,” Janis said. “Now what we know, after a year and a half of this, is we've confirmed what we believed was occurring: That most of our domestic violence is the result of intimate partner relationships."
Collecting data
Since the Yakima Police Department started collecting data specific to intimate partner violence incidents in June 2021, 3,334 total intimate partner violence cases have been recorded. About 2,144 of those cases occurred in 2022.
Before that change, intimate partner violence incidents were not separated from other domestic violence incidents.
“Like with most things, this is changing because we now know what we’re looking for,” Kavanagh said.
Intimate partner violence incidents were likely already happening at a high volume, but now they’re being counted, she said. In 2022, Yakima had 919 general domestic cases and 2,144 intimate partner cases recorded through the year.
“It kind of reinforces this notion that we know what we’re looking for, we’re attempting to capture it, and we’re doing a pretty good job,” Kavanagh said.
She expects the number of intimate partner cases to continue to increase as the agency continues collecting data.
“What we can most likely expect is that the number is going to keep going up because we know what we’re doing,” Kavanagh said. “When it peaks is when we finally understand how to mitigate the issue, and that’s when the bell curve will come back down.”
Other differences between domestic violence and intimate partner violence show up in the data.
A look at individual offenders in each category, anonymized in the report, shows that the top repeat intimate partner offenders have more than double the number of incidents in 2022 compared with the top general domestic violence offenders.
The top domestic violence offenders accumulated three to four incidents in 2022, while the top intimate partner offenders accumulated six to 10 incidents in 2022, according to the data.
Tie-in to other violent crimes
Kavanagh’s report also included a look at what other offenses these individuals are committing.
Counts for the top individual DV offenders in 2022 included 65 intimate partner violence offenses, five general domestic offenses and at least one of each of the following: assault, burglary, suspicious circumstances and theft.
Janis said this data gives a picture of which domestic violence offenders are considered “specialists,” who only engage in domestic violence behavior, and which offenders are committing other crimes, as well.
“Having an idea of what those numbers look like, now we have a better idea of where else they’re making an impact in our systems,” he said.
A similar breakdown looks at domestic, intimate partner and other violent offenses.
The top two offenders in 2022 committed primarily intimate partner violence offenses, Kavanagh said, while others on the list committed a variety of violent offenses, including assault, assault with a weapon, homicide and sex crimes.
“I think we're starting to really be able to highlight individuals who are violent, and not just violent toward one person, who are just violent by categorization,” she said.
Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said he believes this work ties in with gang intervention and prevention efforts in Yakima.
The city’s GRIT program focuses on enforcement or diversion into supportive services for those individuals who are most likely to shoot or be shot. Many of those individuals have past experiences with domestic violence, he said.
Addressing domestic violence and looking at how it relates to other crimes ties into that effort, he said.
“I think this work is gang prevention,” Murray said at the meeting. “It's addressing this behavior of violence in the home that's conditioning people to live a life of violence, to respond to conflict with violence.”
Using the data
Janis said a big question remains for coalition members: Where to go from here?
“(This is) where this data is useful for not just the police department, but every service provider and community member in this room,” he said at the meeting.
The group is working to develop response strategies that address patterns found in the data, he said.
Data collected from the lethality assessment, a survey that helps police determine safety and danger levels and connect victims with support services, found that more than a third of the victims who completed the questionnaire had previously separated from or attempted to leave their partners.
The data can help identify specific areas like this one where support is needed, he said.
“Why are partners within our community having such an issue trying to separate from their partner?” Janis asked. “How do we message things like how to safely break up from somebody you no longer want to be with if we know that is the issue with many of these relationships?”
Janis said another focus is intervention. The police department is working to create a strategy for noncriminal offenses, like verbal abuse or fights, that are seen multiple times in the lead-up to a criminal offense.
“If we can intervene before it ever becomes a crime, we keep this off of a lot of plates in this room,” he said. “That's just one thing that we're certainly studying and looking at trying to figure out how to do, which will impact all of us in a positive way.”
