When a coalition of community agencies and organizations began meeting to focus on the wide-ranging impacts of intimate partner violence in Yakima and Yakima County, some worried the ambitious effort wouldn't last.
The first official Yakima Domestic Violence Coalition meeting took place two years ago, Lt. Chad Janis of the Yakima Police Department said Tuesday. His biggest fear two years ago was that it would "fade off" in about six months or so, he said during the coalition's regular monthly meeting.
Instead, "I think we've become somewhat of a model," added Janis, who is leading the coalition.
Over the past two years, participants have learned from speakers ranging from school leaders and counselors who are better informed about the impact of domestic violence on their students, domestic violence as a public health issue and the link between intimate partner violence and traumatic brain injury.
They have also heard the sobering stories of domestic violence survivors, and of those with loved ones who were murdered in domestic violence incidents.
As the coalition begins its third year, "My hope is it will still exist," Janis said. "We are constantly looking for ways to build on that primary focus — intimate partner violence."
A small group started meeting in May 2021 and grew over that summer. The specific tracking of intimate partner violence cases by Yakima police began in July 2021, when the department changed its tracking system.
The coalition includes YWCA Yakima; the Yakima Police Department; Yakima city and Yakima County prosecutors and correctional and probation officers; the Yakima School District and mental health experts. Representatives of the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties also attend, along with church leaders, social workers and private citizens.
Tuesday's meeting didn't feature a guest speaker on a specific topic. But along with highlighting the coalition's second anniversary, Janis provided some updates. He mentioned the coalition's Facebook and Instagram profiles, created in partnership with YWCA Yakima.
Inmates
An update that earned applause was a new tool to monitor communication by jail inmates. The Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Yakima police and Yakima County jail officials can now access electronic tablets used by jail inmates to communicate with those outside the jail.
Law enforcement and legal experts have discussed the challenges of monitoring text messages from inmates suspected of violating no-contact orders, among related issues.
"We will have more on this topic," Janis said. "We don't have the means to look at everybody's tablet, but this allows us one more ... investigative tool. This one particular issue will increase public safety."
Looking to the future, coalition partners also want to focus more closely on the intersections between domestic violence and street violence. "Our gang unit wants to get involved in our domestic violence efforts," Janis said.
Walk About Yakima
Elaine Gonzalez of the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties mentioned the Walk About Yakima program. Gonzalez is outreach services coordinator of the program, which is a pilot program focused on reducing gang-related gun violence in the county by providing direct intervention to those who are most vulnerable to being killed or incarcerated due to gun violence and gang activity.
Mentors come from life experience and program leaders work closely with the police department, Gonzalez said.
"Not only are we serving the youth, but we are also serving the families," she said.
