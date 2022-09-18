Most women affected by intimate partner violence sustain a related brain injury.
This grim observation is one supported by the research of Dr. Eve Valera, an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School who has been working in the field of domestic violence for nearly 25 years.
Valera presented to Yakima’s domestic violence coalition this past week about the link between intimate partner violence and traumatic brain injury, hoping to raise awareness about the effects of head trauma on the physical, mental and emotional health of survivors.
Strangulation is a common and serious form of violence in intimate relationships and a major predictor of later homicide.
Local agencies and organizations, like the YWCA and the Yakima Police Department, have been aware of this link, but are looking at ways to educate the community and improve related available resources, including medical care.
Advocates at Yakima’s YWCA estimated that 9 out of 10 individuals who seek support for partner violence locally report being strangled, choked, hit or otherwise injured above the neck by a partner.
Yakima police use information about strangulation or choking to assess the risk that a violent intimate partner relationship could turn lethal.
Valera said intimate partner violence is a global public health epidemic: It is the leading cause of homicide for women globally and the most common form of violence against women.
“It still doesn’t get the attention it deserves, but I think now we’re getting more people and a greater recognition for the importance of understanding the effects of brain injuries in women who experience partner violence,” Valera said.
Valera noted in her presentation that intimate partner violence also happens to men and that injuries in men should be studied, but her research is focused on women.
What is traumatic brain injury?
Valera said definitions for traumatic brain injury, or TBI, can vary in complexity or inclusivity, but all include two key pieces: any hit or jolt to the head and a disruption in brain function.
“It doesn’t take a lot to sustain a brain injury, and it definitely doesn’t take a lot to sustain what we would call a mild traumatic brain injury, which is also another term for a concussion,” Valera said.
Disrupted brain function includes things like losing consciousness, memory loss, or a change in mental state, according to Valera.
“This would be something as simple as feeling really dazed, disoriented or confused after the hit,” she said.
Brain injury and partner violence
In intimate partner violence, about 80 to 90% of injuries to women are to the head or neck, Valera said.
She heard about the frequency of head and neck injuries anecdotally initially, during volunteer work with women who had experienced violence.
“I said, ‘Wow, it seems like women are sustaining brain injuries,’” she said.
Most TBI research looks at athletes, like football players, or military personnel and veterans. Valera said she looked and found no data related to women and partner violence, so she began a study.
What she found was staggering, she said.
In her study of 99 women experiencing partner violence, 74% reported sustaining at least one brain injury from their partner. More than half reported repetitive brain injuries from their partner, Valera said.
Extrapolating that out to the population of women in the U.S. who experience partner violence — 1 in 3 women or 42 million women total, Valera said — that rate translates to about 31 million women who have experienced brain injuries from their partners and over 21 million with repeated brain injuries.
“We don’t have excellent epidemiological data to know exactly what that number is, but it’s enough to know that we need to be doing more,” Valera said. “The bottom line here is that this is not a trivial topic, this is not something that’s happening to just a small number of people.”
Strangulation
Valera also studies strangulation, a serious form of violence that can cause an acquired brain injury, or ABI. It’s caused by external pressure that obstructs blood flow in or out of the brain or obstructs a person’s airway.
Valera said both types of obstructions affect the amount of oxygen reaching cells in the brain, and the injury doesn’t necessarily require a lot of pressure or strength.
“You’re just basically pressing on some veins and arteries, and if you do it the right way for long enough, that can cause that consequence,” sometimes causing unconsciousness within 10 seconds and brain death in less than four minutes, Valera said.
Because it doesn’t take much pressure, sometimes there are no external marks, like bruising, she said.
“You don’t want to rely on visually seeing something to say ‘Was this person strangled?’ because you may not be able to see stuff, and oftentimes it’s not the case,” she said.
Some signs of strangulation that may be visible include red or bloodshot eyes, redness on the neck, tiny red spots that denote burst blood vessels, swelling or bruising, Valera said.
Strangulation can also cause coughing or vomiting, changes to a person’s voice, loss of consciousness, difficulty swallowing or breathing, pain or tenderness in the neck or a change in mental state. These are symptoms that first responders or advocates should ask about, she said.
About 86% of women in her study said they were choked — strangled — at least once by a partner.
About 27% reported losing consciousness, feeling dazed or confused, or experiencing another alteration in consciousness, which Valera said indicates an acquired brain injury.
Effects of brain injury
Valera also found that intimate partner violence-related brain injuries are associated with poor cognitive and psychological outcomes, she told coalition members.
This finding was reflected in the study, with participants who experienced alterations in consciousness after a strangulation exhibiting poorer performance on tests of memory and experiencing higher rates of depression and post-traumatic stress, Valera said.
People who have experienced brain injuries generally report high rates of cognitive problems affecting memory, concentration and judgment, she said.
“We have women who are in partner-violent relationships, and not only are they experiencing higher ratings of emotional distress ... but they’re also having greater difficulties doing the kind of functions that we need to do every single day, like learning and remembering,” she said.
Valera said some people report headaches, fatigue, dizziness, nausea, balance problems or vision loss, as well as emotional effects.
“Anxiety, irritability, depression,” Valera said. “It may seem inappropriate, and that’s one that I really like to emphasize more because sometimes you may think someone’s just being really annoying or aggressive or wrong (when) maybe they’ve sustained a brain injury.”
Local impact
With her presentation, Valera said she wanted to raise awareness about the effects of head trauma on the physical, mental and emotional health of survivors.
She also mentioned that strangulation is a major predictor of later homicide: The likelihood that a survivor will be killed by their partner later on increases sevenfold if they have been previously strangled by their partner, she said.
“We do want to be vigilant and be aware if someone has experienced strangulation, for their future safety,” Valera said.
Strangulation and other head trauma associated with partner violence, along with their health effects, are already being considered by local organizations and agencies.
YWCA Executive Director Cheri Kilty said her organization and its advocates do ask victims about head trauma or strangulation, though numbers are not strictly tracked. She said there’s an interest in formalizing the data to share among local agencies.
After the discussion, Kilty said advocates estimated that 9 out of 10 of those seeking help from the YWCA report that they have been hit in the head or strangled in the past by a partner. She said staff members have been learning and sharing resources about brain trauma related to intimate partner violence for many years.
“It’s important information to educate everyone about,” she said in an email. “Not everyone associates this kind of trauma with other health issues they might start experiencing.”
She said later in an interview that the organization is looking at ways to improve education and resources, including adding questions about loss of consciousness or other changes in mental state a victim might have experienced after sustaining head trauma.
Other outreach
The Yakima Police Department asks victims about strangulation, head trauma and brain injury when responding to domestic violence incidents, both with emerging incidents and patterns of violence.
There have been 113 incidents of strangulation reported since the department started tracking intimate partner violence data in June 2021, according to the Intimate Partner Violence Dashboard.
The dashboard also shows responses gathered from a lethality assessment, a series of questions officers ask of victims after an incident to evaluate the risk that the partner violence will escalate to a lethal level.
These questions get to the history of past violence, not just behaviors present in the most recent incident.
According to the dashboard, there have been 319 lethality assessment responses where a victim indicated their intimate partner has tried to choke them in the past.
Yakima police Lt. Chad Janis said he hoped the discussion at the coalition meeting improved communication among local groups, including first responders, advocates and medical partners.
“Just the awareness that it’s a much bigger issue and there are a wide range of ways to intervene,” he said. “What we do and how we address it is important. We need to determine best practices.”
He said he hopes Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will consider joining the coalition to learn about the issue and help coordinate a response. He said many victims don’t seek medical care for head trauma, especially if injuries aren’t visible.
Dee Demel, a support RN in the emergency department at Memorial, said she is working with the police department to establish a protocol and provide a smooth transition of care for victims of intimate partner violence. Right now, patients with injuries from partner violence are treated similar to trauma patients, she said.
“Whatever required level of care they need, they are provided,” Demel said, “except for the differences being that we will take photographs of visible injuries if the patient is filing and if they want us to.”
Demel has been a trained sexual assault nurse examiner for about a decade, taking at least 100 sexual assault kits in that time. She said the training for that role includes information about domestic violence.
She is in the process of developing a class on domestic violence for other health care workers to raise awareness about the number of cases in Yakima and topics like strangulation, she said in an interview.
Data on intimate partner violence and medical care at Memorial isn’t available because of the hospital’s electronic medical record technology and because of the difficulty classifying something as related to domestic violence, Demel said, but anecdotally she said she’s seen an increase recently.
“A lot of times, I think we have to discern out whether or not it is domestic violence, not because we think they’re lying, but more that they’re not telling us exactly how this happened,” Demel said. “We can look at something and say, ‘Well, the story doesn’t match the injury pattern.’”
“And then we do have patients that come in after an injury and they tell us about it,” she continued. “We offer them services, as far as the YWCA and offer to call police.”
She said anytime a health care worker suspects domestic violence, they provide informational resources to the patient, but privacy requirements restrict further steps unless the patient consents or requests additional help.
“We’re in a kind of a tough situation because we want to make sure they’re safe and they’re getting care, but with HIPAA...” she said before trailing off. “With children, we’re mandated reporters, which means that under the law we have to report any type of injury we suspect is child abuse, but (with) abuse of the spouse we don’t have that protection. It’s the choice of that person, whether or not they get the help.”
She said victims should continue to come to the emergency department for help with new injuries.
“Don’t be afraid to come in, and again, have your injuries checked out,” Demel said.
Throughout the presentation delivered virtually to the coalition last week, Valera emphasized the number of people affected by intimate partner violence and related trauma, physical or otherwise.
They are mothers, daughters, siblings and friends, she said.
“I think that when people think it’s relevant to them, they’re more likely to be engaged, they’re more likely to get creative about solutions to the problem,” she said. “And maybe, hopefully, they’re more likely to start the conversation with people around them so that we can talk about intimate partner violence in a way that’s not stigmatizing or frightening.”
