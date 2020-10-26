Yakima County Commissioners Ron Anderson and Vicki Baker are expected to appoint former Commissioner Norm Childress’ replacement Tuesday.
Childress died last month of pancreatic cancer. He was 62.
The selection will be made at the commissioners’ 10 a.m. business meeting. They will choose from the local Republican Party’s top three candidates, LaDon Linde, Autumn Torres and Jim Restucci.
Those three were selected by the Republican Central Committee from a pool of 11 applicants.
State law requires that Childress’ successor be appointed within 60 days of his seat becoming vacant, which is Nov. 15. The incumbent’s political party nominates three potential replacements to fill the opening under state law.
Linde is a director of medical staff services at Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Torres is the human resources director of Husch and Husch fertilizer company her father owns in Harrah and Restucci is a Sunnyside City Council member who also serves on the state’s Transportation Commission and is a longtime member of the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments.
Each candidate will make a presentation before Anderson and Baker make the appointment.
Baker was appointed to the commission in a similar process in January when former Commissioner Mike Leita retired with a year left on his term.
The person who is selected will have to run in the next election to retain the post.
The commissioners’ agenda for Tuesday’s meeting initially didn’t mention the selection process, but Anderson confirmed in an email that it would take place under new business – item 10 on the agenda.
Anderson said the agenda was updated Monday to reflect that the selection process would be held. There was still no description under new business on the updated agenda, but it was noted under item 11 that commissioner candidates would make presentations.
The public can view commission meetings on YPAC Charter Spectrum channel 194 or call 509-574-1500 between 9:45-9:55 am on Tuesday morning for listening arrangements.