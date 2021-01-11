Yakima County commissioners have unanimously approved another proclamation calling on Gov. Jay Inslee to step aside and let local authorities manage the spread of the coronavirus.
Commissioners say they also are working on a legal challenge to Inslee's Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Roadmap to Recovery orders.
"Governor Inslee has abused his emergency powers to circumvent the checks and balances provided by the voice of the people through our duly elected representatives. We find Governor Inslee’s actions to be grossly unjust and indefensible in nature as to the crisis in hearts and homes that he has created which far exceeds the negative impact of COVID-19," commissioners said in a news release announcing the proclamation.
The commissioners, all Republicans, approved the proclamation Monday morning. It’s similar to a recent one they approved following the Costco outbreak in Union Gap.
The proclamation declares that businesses that have shut down — such as restaurants, bars, and gyms — have been done so unfairly and that they are not a leading source of the spread of the virus.
In their proclamation, commissioners called for local management of the COVID-19 spread rather than a “sweeping state proclamation” and asked Inslee to shift state authority and resources to respect and support local agencies.
The proclamation also calls for the Legislature to revise state law to require legislative approval of emergency declarations after 14 days.
Mike Faulk, Inslee's deputy director of communications, said last week the Democratic governor hasn’t ignored elected officials. But he needs to exercise his executive powers to swiftly enact plans intended to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
“What you’re hearing is politics, plain and simple,” Faulk said. “The governor’s office has been in touch with and heard the concerns and ideas of local elected officials throughout this pandemic.”
Yakima Valley legislators and other conservatives also have voiced support for rolling back the governor’s emergency powers. Democrats in the Legislature have appeared less interested in making changes. House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, said last week the governor has worked with legislators on both sides when coming up with his plan.
This story is developing and will be updated.