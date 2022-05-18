Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney and Sheriff Bob Udell are running for reelection.
McKinney is a Republican is running in District 1. Alex Roy, a Democrat, filed for the District 1 seat earlier in the week but had withdrawn by Wednesday evening.
Commissioner districts in Yakima County have been reconfigured and all three seats are on the ballot because of a voting rights lawsuit. As a result of those changes, only the District 1 commissioner office is up for a full four-year term in 2022. In Districts 2 and 3, candidates are running for a two-year term. Kyle Curtis is running in District 2 and LaDon Linde is running in District 3.
Udell also announced his reelection campaign and is expected to file for office by the end of the week. He is a Republican.
The three lawmakers representing Legislative District 13 had filed for reelection as of Wednesday evening.
Under redistricting, District 13 now includes Naches and Tieton in Yakima County.
Sen. Judy Warnick, a Republican from Moses Lake, filed to keep her Senate seat, while Republican Reps. Tom Dent and Alex Ybarra submitted their names for Position 1 and 2 in the House, respectively. Dent is from Moses Lake, and Ybarra is from Quincy.
The total number of filings as of Wednesday evening was 130 candidates for 98 offices. A list of candidate filings can be found on the Yakima County election office’s website.
The primary election is Aug. 2 and the top two candidates — regardless of party affiliation — advance to the November general election. Filing runs until 4 p.m. Friday.
Candidates who have filed so far:
U.S. Congressional District 4
Dan Newhouse, Doug White, Corey Gibson, Benancio Garcia III, Jacek Kobiesa, Jerrod Sessler, Loren Culp, Bradley Kippert.
Secretary of State
Julie Anderson, Steve Hobbs, Bob Hagglund, Keith L. Wagoner, Tamborine Borrelli, Mark Miloscia
Legislative District 13, State Senator
Judy Warnick
Legislative District 13, State Representative, Position 1
Tom Dent
Legislative District 13, State Representative, Position 2
Alex Ybarra
Legislative District 14, State Representative, Position 1
Chris Corry
Legislative District 14, State Representative, Position 2
Gina Mosbrucker
Legislative District 15, State Senator
Jim Honeyford
Legislative District 15, State Representative, Position 1
Bruce Chandler
Legislative District 15, State Representative, Position 2
Bryan Sandlin
Yakima County Commissioner, District 1
Amanda McKinney
Yakima County Commissioner, District 2
Kyle Curtis
Yakima County Commissioner, District 3
LaDon Linde
Yakima County Assessor
Jacob C. Tate
Yakima County Auditor
Charles Ross
Yakima County Clerk
Mischa Venables, Billie Maggard
Yakima County Coroner
Marshall Slight
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney
Joseph A. Brusic
Yakima County Treasurer
Ilene Thomson
State Supreme Court, Justice Position 1
Mary I. Yu
State Supreme Court, Justice Position 5
Barbara Madsen
State Supreme Court, Justice Position 6
G. Helen Whitener
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 1
Gary Hintze
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 2
Brian Sanderson
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 3
Donald Engel
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 4
Alfred G. Schweppe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.