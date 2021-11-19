The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency is expected to enter a contract with Yakima County to aid in a search for a new executive director.
Chairman Jon DeVaney said at the board meeting Thursday that the county would provide a comprehensive list of services, including job announcements, advertising the position, managing applicant information, conducting background and reference checks, and organizing interview schedules.
The services would cost $9,000, DeVaney said. The county helped the agency during its last search for a director in 2016, he said.
The executive director position was vacated by Keith Hurley in October following a complaint of sexual misconduct, which Hurley denied.
Compliance and engineering supervisor Hasan Tahat was selected to serve as director in the interim. The board on Thursday authorized Tahat to enter a contract with the county for the job announcement and recruitment services.
The county will now prepare a draft contract, DeVaney said in an interview.
He said the agency may hold off on posting the job announcement until the new year to give time for the recruitment materials to be prepared.
The county also recommended waiting to post it until after the holidays, but a firm timeline hasn’t been reached, he said.
Public input
The new director will be selected by the board, but the agency would like to hear input on the final candidates, DeVaney said.
The board on Thursday discussed some options for gathering public input, including hosting town halls or building a committee of community representatives who can interview the candidates.
DeVaney said the board leaned more toward the town hall or public forum option.
“That way, any interested community member can be giving feedback into the process,” he said.
The board has not made a final decision and will continue to evaluate public input options, he said.
Jean Mendoza, executive director of the environmental advocacy group Friends of Toppenish Creek, asked the board Thursday to consider adding a Lower Valley representative to the committee that selects the new director.
The board did not approve or disapprove the request Thursday, but did discuss holding town hall forums in the Upper and Lower Valleys.
The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency is independent from the county, but county and city representatives serve on the board. The board includes DeVaney, Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, county representative Steven Jones, Yakima Council member Brad Hill and Granger Mayor Jose Trevino.
The city of Yakima will need to appoint a new large city representative in 2022, DeVaney said. Hill’s city council term expires in December, and he did not run for reelection.
“We may want to give the new board member a chance to provide input into that final decision on what the public process looks like,” DeVaney said. “But we do not have to make a final decision on that part of the process before we start describing the position and start advertising for candidates.”
The clean air agency is in charge of enforcing state, local and federal clean air regulations. It monitors air quality, oversees agricultural burning, issues permits and responds to public complaints and inquiries, according to its website.
