Keith Hurley resigned from his position as executive director of the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency in October after staff members raised allegations of sexual misconduct.
A staff member filed a formal complaint against Hurley in early August, alleging inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment that violated agency policies.
The complaint alleged Hurley made sexual advances to more than one female employee, initiated inappropriate conversations with office staff, discussed undergarments and verbally abused employees.
Hurley and the agency denied any policy violations in Hurley’s separation agreement. He had been employed as the executive director since 2017.
Attorney Bill Pickett, who represents Hurley, said the agreement should not be considered an admission of guilt. Hurley denies the allegations of sexual misconduct, Pickett said.
“He has elected to retire, to separate,” Pickett said.
Separation agreement
The agency’s board of directors reviewed the complaint in an executive session on Oct. 14. The board then accepted Hurley’s resignation letter and separation agreement in the general meeting, according to the meeting minutes.
The resignation was effective immediately.
Compliance and Engineering Supervisor Hasan Tahat was appointed interim director, the meeting minutes said. Tahat did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Hurley’s salary will be paid through Nov. 15, according to an agreement signed by Hurley and board Chair Jon DeVaney.
DeVaney said Hurley’s annual salary was $96,000.
Hurley will be paid $11,076 for annual accrued leave and $9,668 for sick leave, according to the document. He will receive health insurance coverage through Dec. 31, it said.
Hurley and his employer denied any policy violations, according to the agreement.
Search for a director
The clean air agency will review applications for the executive director position and hear public feedback on candidates, DeVaney said. The board will then appoint someone to the position, he said.
The agency is considering contracting the Yakima County human resources department to advertise the position and review candidates, DeVaney said. The board will discuss that at its Nov. 18 meeting, he said.
The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency is independent from the county, but county and city representatives serve on the board, DeVaney said. The board includes DeVaney, Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, county representative Steven Jones, Yakima Council member Brad Hill and Granger Mayor Jose Trevino.
The clean air agency is in charge of enforcing state, local and federal clean air regulations. It monitors air quality, oversees agricultural burning, issues permits and responds to public complaints and inquiries, according to its website.
