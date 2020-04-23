Yakima could have its next permanent city manager by September, according to a timeline rolled out at the City Council’s Tuesday meeting.
The city has been without a permanent city manager since Aug. 20, when Cliff Moore resigned. Senior City Attorney Cynthia Martinez stepped into the role temporarily through Nov. 8, when Interim City Manager Alex Meyerhoff took over.
The council decided with a 4-2 vote at its April 7 meeting to move forward with a competitive recruitment process for the next manager, rather than automatically offering Meyerhoff the job.
Connie Mendoza, director of the city’s human resource department, said in an update to council that the job description had been posted in 12 publications and platforms April 17 — including the International City/County Management Association, the Association of Washington Cities, and LinkedIn — and would remain there through June 3.
Also Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to extend Meyerhoff’s temporary contract, set to expire mid-May, through the end of the year or until the hiring of the next permanent city manager.
Upcoming recruitment process
Mendoza said applications received by June 3 will be prescreened for eligibility. The council will then be presented with the most qualified candidates’ information during an executive session.
Three interviews and a community reception will follow for candidates, anticipated for July. The process involves a public interview with the council, an interview with a community panel, and one with a senior staff panel. The community reception will be a chance for members of the public to meet and provide feedback on the candidates.
Mendoza said comments gathered during the interview panels and the community reception will be submitted to the council for consideration in determining a finalist. The finalist will have to pass a background check, then negotiations will begin.
That proposed timeline sets up a new city manager to start mid-September or early October, though Mendoza noted the matter is fluid and subject to change.
The posted job description says the city manager’s duties will include planning and directing the city’s administrative functions, executing laws and ordinances, overseeing personnel and preparing the city’s annual budget.
A bachelor’s degree in business, public administration or a related field is required, as are at least five years of experience as city or assistant city manager or related experience.
Preferred characteristics also include knowledge of municipal laws, sound judgment regarding public disclosure standards, and an outstanding ability to communicate “calmly, clearly, concisely and tactfully in a wide variety of situations, including under stress,” according to the job posting.
A contract extension
Council members have regularly thanked Meyerhoff for his service to the city and applauded him for doing a good job in the interim role.
The council unanimously voted to extend his contract through Dec. 31 or until the hiring of a permanent city manager, whichever came first.
Councilwoman Kay Funk asked for an executive session to both evaluate Meyerhoff’s performance and to fine-tune the city manager job description and powers to minimize future conflict and dysfunction with the council.
City Attorney Jeff Cutter said a performance review of Meyerhoff could be held under executive session but that any discussion about the general role or job description should take place during open public sessions.
Mayor Patricia Byers said Meyerhoff would be held to the standards agreed upon within his approved interim manager contract.
Meyerhoff said Wednesday that people in Yakima have been kind, warm and welcoming, and that he’s been continually impressed with the professionalism and integrity of the staff.
“I am proud to manage a city which works closely with a wide range of collaborative partners to serve the community,” Meyerhoff said. “The City of Yakima will continue to provide services and will work to maintain and enhance the quality of life for all Yakima residents during these challenging times. I look forward to continuing to serve at the pleasure of the City Council.”
The council agreed to review Meyerhoff’s performance in an executive session at the council’s next meeting, scheduled May 5.