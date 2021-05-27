Yakima City Hall and city facilities are set to re-open to the public on June 1 with no mask requirement for city employees or visitors who are fully vaccinated.
Masks are required for employees and visitors who are not fully vaccinated. City meetings will continue virtually until further guidance is received from the governor regarding public meetings, a city news release said.
City buildings closed to the public on March 20, 2020, because of the pandemic.
Yakima transit buses and the Yakima air terminal will still require masks for everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have received a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after they have received a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, according to the governor’s reopening guidance for businesses.
Those who want to pay utility bills in person without entering City Hall can use a new kiosk outside.