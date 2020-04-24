A Yakima City Council member apologized for using an expletive during a discussion Tuesday about whether to formally reprimand Councilman Jason White.
Councilwoman Soneya Lund apologized Thursday for directing an expletive at Councilwoman Kay Funk during the telephonic meeting.
“I think it’s safe to say that a very big portion of Tuesday’s council meeting was unprofessional and reflected badly. For my part of that, I sincerely apologize,” Lund said in a written statement.
She added: “Council member Funk and I have always had and continue to have a good working relationship, and I look forward to learning from these mistakes and refocusing on the good of Yakima.”
The council voted 5-2 to censure White for comments he made on Facebook calling the leader of Yakima Pride “an idiot” and encouraging community members not to follow coronavirus precautions recommended by state and local health officials.
During the discussion prior to that vote, Lund spoke over Funk, telling her, “Kay, shut the f- — up.”
The discussion
The council met by telephone because of social distancing recommendations. Only White and city officials attended the meeting in person at City Hall. At times, council members spoke over one another.
Mayor Patricia Byers started to motion for the council to adopt the resolution censuring White but was interrupted by Funk, who asked that White be allowed to provide a rebuttal. Byers asked to finish her motion.
Byers then asked White for his rebuttal, to which he said, “My rebuttal to what? I haven’t heard anything yet.”
Councilman Brad Hill then raised a point of order, saying that a motion was on the table and that the rules dictated that those who raised and seconded the motion speak first, then each council member would have a chance to speak in turn. Byers attempted follow those rules, and Funk raised another point of order.
Byers asked City Attorney Jeff Cutter to weigh in. Cutter said that White’s opportunity for rebuttal would have been at the April 7 meeting when the motion was first made. White did not attend the April 7 meeting.
Cutter said White would have a chance to respond during his turn around the table under the council’s rules.
Funk then asked again for a point of order, at which point Lund made her comment.
Funk and White voted no on the motion, which passed.
Reaction
Funk, in a follow-up email Thursday, said she did not hear the comment during the meeting but could hear it more clearly upon reviewing the recording.
“It is inappropriate, but people can be impulsive and make mistakes in the heat of the moment,” she said. “We were having cross conversation and confusion about clarifying the point of order and procedure.”
Funk was censured in 2019 for comments the previous council deemed inappropriate. Funk said she’s heard “many unhelpful remarks” from other council members in her two years of service to the city. But she added the situations can become learning opportunities.
“As always, a mistake is an opportunity to learn, and to try to do better in the future,” Funk said.
White, who said at the April 21 meeting that a censure was “a complete overstep of our duties,” said he would not support any move to censure Lund.
“Doing so would be incongruent with my principles and hypocritical of me to do so,” he said. “Having said that, if the rest of the council does not take immediate action against her, it will expose them all for their double standard and bias against the conservative/moderate perspective.”
Council member Holly Cousens, who initiated the censure of White, said Lund’s behavior saddened her but did not commit to bringing forward a call for a formal censure or reprimand.
“As stated in my comments regarding Jason, we, as in all council members, are held to the same standards with our code of ethics and conduct,” she said. “It makes me sad to see we have to babysit adults when we have policy and work to do.”