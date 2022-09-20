Yakima residents can bring concerns and questions about traffic and roads, public safety, economic development and more to a community forum Thursday.
Councilmember Matt Brown is hosting the forum in District 6. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., and is expected to last until about 8 p.m., according to a news release from the city.
Brown said the forum is an opportunity for residents to ask questions and provide feedback. City staff will also be present to answer specific questions about projects or policies.
“The council hasn’t been able to host forums for the last few years because of pandemic restrictions,” Brown said in the release. “Thursday’s forum is an opportunity to reconnect with community members in person. I’m looking forward to it.”
Light refreshments will be provided.
(1) comment
Councilman Matt Brown is a good man who cares about Yakima.
Log in to reply
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.