The Yakima City Council will hear public input on the 2022 budget and possible garbage and stormwater tax increases at its Monday meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for Monday this week to avoid election night on Tuesday. The virtual meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and public hearings begin at 6 p.m.
The city is hoping to grow its reserve funds and identify a long-term funding plan to replace police and fire vehicles in the 2022 budget. In the preliminary budget, the city recommends putting $1.8 million annually toward replacing the vehicles.
The council is also considering increases to the refuse tax and stormwater tax to provide additional funds for the Clean City Program. The program was started in 2019 to clean trash, graffiti and litter in public spaces and coordinate neighborhood cleanup events.
Yakima residents can register for public comment by visiting www.yakimawa.gov/coucil/public-comment.
Other items
The council could authorize a grant agreement with the Federal Transit Administration to provide funding assistance for six fixed-route transit buses, according to the agenda.
The $2,880,000 grant, which was awarded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, will be used to purchase six 35-foot, low-floor transit buses as part of Yakima Transit’s capital vehicle replacement plan.
The council will also consider adopting the Pedestrian Master Plan. The plan considers community input and makes recommendations for a safer and more complete system of sidewalks and crossings in Yakima. The plan can be viewed on the city’s website.
Also on the agenda is a resolution authorizing a union agreement that outlines wages and conditions of employment for city employees over the next five years. It includes a 2.5% salary increase for city employees each year for the next five years.
The council also will consider a school resource officer agreement between the Yakima Police Department and the Yakima School District. If approved, the agreement would retroactively apply beginning July 1 and continue through the 2021-22 school year.
