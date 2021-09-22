The Yakima City Council is set to begin reviewing the 2022 city budget.
Jennifer Ferrer Santa Ines, the city director of finance and budget, presented recommendations for how the city should distribute revenue from the lodging tax in 2022 at the Tuesday meeting.
The tax is expected to bring in $1,482,000 in 2022, she said. The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee recommended that revenue be divided amongst the Yakima Convention Center, Yakima Valley Visitor Information Center, Yakima Valley Sports Commission, Capitol Theatre and SunDome.
The council will review the recommendations during its scheduled budget study sessions on Oct. 5, 7, 12 and 14.
SWAT funding
Yakima city manager Bob Harrison said the city is bearing a disproportionate burden of the SWAT cost for the Yakima Valley, spending about $700,000 annually.
Harrison and Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray met with county representatives on Sept. 13 to discuss the SWAT costs, they said in their Tuesday update for the council.
Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell said in that meeting that he agrees that the SWAT funding is not equitable, Harrison said.
Harrison recommended the City Council, Murray and Udell write a joint letter to the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments to open talks on a funding plan with alternatives for distribution.
The council did not take any action on SWAT funding Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.