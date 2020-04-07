The Yakima City council voted unanimously Tuesday to consider a resolution censuring Councilman Jason White after his string of recent Facebook posts.
First, a local pride group took issue with White’s posts praising legislation passed in Idaho prohibiting transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificates and banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports.
White responded by calling the president of Yakima Pride an “idiot.”
Then he asserted in personal Facebook posts that the coronavirus would not affect those with healthy immune systems and that people should only avoid going out if they are sick. He also said people should take off their cloth masks and get back to work.
Those statements run counter to information provided by the Washington State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They also disregard stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Jay Inslee and the Yakima Health District.
The council voted 6-0 for staff to bring back a resolution at the April 21 meeting calling for the censure of White. White was absent from the meeting.
