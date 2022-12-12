From an eastside pool to Wi-Fi in city parks, the Yakima City Council must decide which of the city’s grant applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds are of the highest priority.
The Yakima County Board of Commissioners has asked the city to rank their requests so it knows which are most important. The county received 152 applications exceeding $150 million, so not all requests will be approved, according to the agenda packet for the Tuesday meeting.
Yakima submitted grant requests for the following projects and amounts:
- Martin Luther King Jr. Park community swimming pool, $3 million.
- Bravo Company Boulevard underground utilities, $3.5 million.
- Radio system upgrade at Sun-
- Comm 911 Communications, $48,588.
- Construction of multi first responders/aircraft rescue firefighting facility, $5 million.
- Free Wi-Fi in Yakima parks, $10,000.
The city also submitted a request for funding for a mobile crisis assistance team, but that is no longer being considered, according to the agenda packet.
Also at the meeting Tuesday, the council will discuss Yakima’s participation in the regional crime lab proposed by the Yakima Valley Council of Governments; review a 2017 equity study; and consider an increase to fire inspection fees.
The Yakima City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.