The Yakima City Council will re-open a discussion about alternatives to allowing public comment during proceedings at its Tuesday meeting.
The city currently accepts written comment from members of the community up until several hours before scheduled meetings. Council members receive the comments, but the submissions aren’t read into the public record.
A city memo noted that several other cities also follow this practice, including Tacoma, Bellevue, Milton and Wenatchee. The memo also noted the practice is time-efficient, but may leave people feeling they have not been heard.
Yakima’s city clerk also researched cities and agencies that have implemented additional measures for including public comment during their meetings.
The memo noted that Mountlake Terrace, SeaTac, Auburn, Camas, and C-Tran read at their meetings a summary of people’s comments, along with their names and cities of residence.
Other cities — among them Shoreline, Pasco, Richland, Kirkland, Renton and Port Townsend — allow people who have registered in advance to deliver their comments during the meeting via Zoom.
The memo noted this process allows people to feel heard. But it can be difficult for council members to understand or hear comments, comments can be difficult for staff to manage, and the practice is not time efficient.
Also on the Tuesday council agenda are a report about the pros and cons of extending the city’s declared state of emergency due to COVID-19, a discussion regarding the terms and conditions of the downtown Yakima Improvement District, a presentation about a police truth and reconciliation process, and a resolution authorizing an agreement with the city of Toppenish for emergency aid response.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed at https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/.