Yakima’s City Council will put cruising under the microscope again at its next meeting.
The council voted 5-2 Tuesday to add a discussion on the June 2 agenda about lifting limits on cruising by repealing the city’s ordinance on the events.
Last year, after prolonged discussion and public comment, the Yakima City Council approved a measure to permit cruising from 6 to 10 p.m. on the second and third Saturdays of June, July, August and September. But for the past two weekends in May, hundreds of drivers and spectators gathered for unauthorized cruise events in Yakima that were rowdy enough to divert Yakima Police Department resources.
The police department, anticipating further unauthorized cruising events, informed the City Council that police staffing would likely cost nearly $4,000 per event, at minimum.
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray recapped recent cruise events, noting that during a May 8 unsanctioned cruise, officers had to clear about 200 vehicles from Yakima Avenue after the manager of Yakima Cinema complained drivers were doing donuts and burnouts in the lot, as well as illegally dumping trash. The drivers then congregated in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby on South First Street and engaged in similar antics. Officers dealt with repercussions, including racing vehicles and traffic and noise complaints, until 2:40 a.m., Murray said.
A second unsanctioned cruise on May 9 drew a “rowdy” crowd of hundreds of people, left burnout patches on roadways, and caused heavy traffic. Officers shut down the cruise at 10 p.m. but had to respond for hours to complaints from property owners about drivers then congregating in private lots. The open cruising caused congestion and blocked intersections that would have interfered with an emergency response, had one been needed. Officers on patrol were outnumbered by the crowds, which Murray said posed officer safety concerns.
Murray said increased police staffing is needed for large events, and estimated that having two sergeants and eight officers available for future cruise events would cost the city a minimum of $3,669 for a five-hour event. That money isn’t included in the council’s 2020 budget, he added.
Murray said a third unsanctioned cruise event happened Saturday, with officers conducting 80 traffic stops and citing about 24 people for a number of violations, including DUIs, suspended drivers’ licenses and racing. Officers did not, however, cite drivers for “cruising,” nor did they issue citations related to the gatherings currently prohibited by the statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order still in place, Murray said. He added that officers aren’t prowling the city to find people who are open cruising, but rather are responding to complaints called in from citizens and business owners.
Those who voted in favor of adding the topic of repealing the ordinance to the next meeting — Mayor Patricia Byers and Council members Brad Hill, Soneya Lund, Jason White and Eliana Macias — said they would like the opportunity to discuss the particulars of the ordinance. Councilwomen Holly Cousens and Kay Funk voted against further discussion of the ordinance. Cousens said she did not stand for unsanctioned events, especially with the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order still in effect. Funk said she did not want to see the ordinance debated again.
Funk also said social media posts advertising the illegal cruising also had been embedded in other “anti-police, anti government and anti-science” messages and statements against social distancing, which she said increased threats to public safety.
“Let’s look at the elephant in the room and not just say this is just about driving up and down a street,” Funk said.
City Attorney Jeff Cutter noted people had weighed in “vigorously” during the council’s discussions regarding the cruising ordinance last year but likely would not be able to do so at the June 2 council meeting, given the suspension of public comment during meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Later in the meeting, Councilman White asked that staff read all emailed public comments received about agenda items during the meeting. The request failed with a 5-2 vote, with Byers and White voting in favor.