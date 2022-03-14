The Yakima City Council will consider a plan Tuesday to allow additional temporary housing options, including RV parking and tiny homes, at Camp Hope.
Changes to the organization’s lease for the city-owned property near East Nob Hill Boulevard east of Interstate 82 would allow the service provider to add up to 10 RV parking spaces and build up to 45 tiny homes or pallet shelters in phases over the next year. Pallet shelters are four-wall units with air conditioning, heating, a lockable door and two to four bunks that can fold up against the wall.
After the council rescinded a plan for a secure parking lot for people living in their vehicles in February, Camp Hope Director Mike Kay created a preliminary concept for what a vehicle or RV parking area would look like at the site.
He said the plan incorporates needs like gravel parking spaces and water and sewer hookups previously discussed by the council, and residents would have access to restrooms, meals, mental health care, medical care and other services that are already provided at the site.
The city worked with Camp Hope to update the lease agreement and address topics included in the discussion of a secure parking lot, City Attorney Sara Watkins said in a memo included in the agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting.
“Although this does not create a formal RV safe parking lot, it does work to address the issue with one of the city’s current partners, as well as address some of the matters the City Council discussed while evaluating an RV safe parking lot: security, management, water and sewer already to the site, and services on-site available for those experiencing homelessness,” Watkins said in the memo.
Under the agreement, the organization would renew its lease on the site through June 30, 2024. Camp Hope would be required to provide updated site plans to the city each time tiny homes are added.
Other items
The council will consider amending the appointment process for city boards and commissions to require interviews when there are two or more applicants for a position and to include a staff liaison in the interview process, according to the agenda.
The council will also consider a draft letter responding to a proposal by the Yakima Valley Council of Governments to create a regional crime resource center for crime analysis.
The draft letter says the city of Yakima will not provide funding for two regional crime analysts or other administrative charges, but would support investments in equipment and training to benefit the entire region.
“As has been relayed to the YVCOG administration, the city of Yakima invests over $350,000 annually in staffing three of its own crime analyst positions,” the draft letter says. “To have the city of Yakima fund two additional crime analysts that will be providing services directly to other municipal organizations and the county and not the city can’t be justified to the taxpayers of Yakima.”
YVCOG’s proposal would cost the city of Yakima $130,000 to $170,000 per year for the next six years.
Community members can comment on agenda items during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Register for public comment by visiting www.yakimawa.gov/council/public-comment and filling out the comment request form. People can also email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
