The Yakima City Council has a chance to pursue a grant that could fund alternative energy projects at the Yakima Air Terminal and McAllister Field at its meeting Tuesday.
“Build Back Better” is a two-phase grant program that awards funds to 50 to 60 regional coalitions to develop a project idea and then awards funds to implement 20 to 30 projects. The program from the federal Economic Development Administration is meant to support economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
If the council moves forward with the grant application, the city will apply for a $500,000 grant to develop its proposal for an alternative energy airport at Yakima Air Terminal and McAllister Field.
The project would achieve “sustainability and decarbonization of aircraft and ground support vehicles,” according to the resolution.
The application deadline is Oct. 19 for the first phase. The application deadline for the second phase, when up to $100 million will be awarded to selected projects, is March 15.
Other items
The council will hold a public hearing Tuesday to gather comments on the proposed Anderson Park annexation. The annexation includes about 34.7 acres of land near Occidental and Ahtanum roads and South 59th Avenue.
If the council approves the annexation, it will submit the paperwork to the Boundary Review Board for final approval.
Also on the agenda is a report on capital improvement projects and the acceptance of a $1.2 million grant from the Department of Ecology for environmental remediation of the former Tiger Oil site on North First Street.
Budget study sessions
The City Council will hold study sessions Oct. 5, 7, 12 and 14 to review the proposed 2022 budget. The meetings will be held remotely using Zoom.
The sessions will be broadcast live on the Yakima Public Affairs Channel and Charter Spectrum Channel 194. They will also be streamed live on the city’s website.
People can visit www.yakimawa.gov/council/public-comment to register a public comment.
