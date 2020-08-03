If the Yakima City Council approves contract negotiations at its Tuesday meeting, the city’s new city manager will start Sept. 1.
The council selected Robert Harrison at a July 8 special meeting. Harrison was Renton’s chief administrative officer from 2018 until May and served as Issaquah city administrator for eight years.
City Manager Cliff Moore left the job in August 2019. Public records show the city was paying Moore a base salary of about $178,000 and an additional $48,000 in benefits, bringing his total 2018 compensation to more than $226,000.
Harrison’s contract sets his base annual salary at $207,000. He’ll also be allotted $400 monthly for vehicle reimbursement, up to $10,000 for relocation expenses, 80 hours of personal time off at the start of his service, accrued personal leave, paid holidays, and health and retirement benefits.
If benefits costs are similar to Moore’s, then Harrison’s starting compensation will easily top $255,000.
The contract notes the council will need to authorize any salary increases after Harrison’s first year of service, rather than the “step” increases allowed to other city management positions, to avoid any perception of unfair dealing by the city manager when negotiating salary rate increases.
Harrison also will be subject to an annual performance review, conducted by the council between July and August each year. He’ll be evaluated on specific strategic accomplishments and objectives, the contract says.
Should a majority of council members decide to terminate Harrison without cause within his first year of service, he’ll be entitled to six months of severance pay, according to the contract terms.
The council hired Alex Meyerhoff as interim city manager in October 2019. He was one of four finalists interviewed before the council selected Harrison.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council also will discuss amending an ordinance related to temporary emergency housing facilities for the homeless, changing a lease agreement of the temporary homeless encampment near the city’s wastewater treatment plant, and extending the city’s state of emergency through Sept. 1 due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting will be conducted via speakerphone. Members of the public will not be able to attend in person, but can tune in to Y-PAC, Spectrum Cable Channel 194, or on the city’s website at www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream.
Public comment will not be read during the meeting, but city staff will provide written comment received by 3 p.m. Monday to council members in advance of the meeting. Those interested can submit their written public comments to