The topic of municipal Wi-Fi will be added to the agenda of an upcoming study session, the Yakima City Council decided Tuesday.
Council member Matt Brown said public Wi-Fi would bring quality of life improvements for people in Yakima.
“In the last year of COVID, we saw in our own school districts the severe lack of internet rolled out for our kids, and that's not acceptable in this day and age,” Brown said. “I would like to just see what our options are and how we can get this done.”
Local school districts, including the Yakima School District, expanded access to internet so students could learn from home, but some residents still don’t have a connection or the bandwidth to support multiple devices. This is especially true in rural areas, where there's a lack of broadband infrastructure.
Council member Holly Cousens said the council previously looked at the cost of adding internet in the downtown business core, so she said there should be a place to start.
Assistant Mayor Soneya Lund said the idea was discussed before the pandemic, but didn’t gain much traction. She said she was excited to talk about it again.
The idea has been discussed for several years. Most recently in 2020, city staff considered a proposal to install Wi-Fi at three city parks and found the project would cost about $65,000 and require $5,000 annually for equipment replacement. The city also looked into existing Wi-Fi networks and found 200 free networks already existed in Yakima.
