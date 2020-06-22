The Yakima City Council selected four candidates and one alternate Monday to interview for the city’s next permanent city manager.
At a special meeting, the council also finalized a process for forming the community review and senior staff panels that will provide recommendations to the council.
Historically, the city of Yakima reveals the names of candidates for new city leadership positions just prior to panel interviews and community meet-and-greets. Typically, candidates interview with a community panel, a senior staff panel and the city council.
That process looks like it will play out with the hiring of the city’s next permanent city manager, a position that has been open since Aug. 20 when Cliff Moore left the role. Senior Assistant Attorney Cynthia Martinez served temporarily as the interim city manager until the council hired Alex Meyerhoff for the interim role, which he has filled since Nov. 8.
During Monday’s meeting, candidate names were not revealed. But Councilwoman Holly Cousens nominated four applicants, and one alternate, using a numbered system. The selection passed with a 6-0 vote from the council. Councilman Jason White was absent.
Councilwoman Kay Funk suggested that the city’s human resources department should create a seven-person community advisory panel, using nominations submitted from council members.
Funk said each council member would submit one nomination and one alternate, with a brief description of which interest groups in the community the individuals would represent to ensure diverse representation.
The motion passed with a 6-0 vote, with some discussion about whether nominees needed to live within city limits.
Cousens said nominees should somehow contribute to the nominating council member’s district. Councilwoman Soneya Lund said nominees should have business within city limits if they did not reside within the city. Funk said her motion did not have any restrictions on who could be nominated.
Connie Mendoza, the head of the city’s human resources department, said council members should submit their nominations to the city by the end of the week. That would allow staff to contact nominees and schedule interviews, hopefully for the week of July 6, she said.
Councilman Brad Hill requested that council also decide who would comprise the seven-person senior staff advisory panel.
He nominated the police chief, the fire chief, Communications Director Randy Beehler, and the heads of the public works, legal, community development and airport departments.
The council approved that motion also with a 6-0 vote. Funk and Mayor Patricia Byers said the selected senior staff could also bring to the conversations any concerns from the city’s other five department heads.