The Yakima Valley Council of Governments will give another pitch for a regional crime center to the Yakima City Council at a study session Tuesday.
YVCOG was awarded $2.8 million in ARPA funds from Yakima County to operate the center that would serve law enforcement agencies across the Yakima Valley, and Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell was named chair of the lab’s operations board.
Officials say the center will speed up investigation by providing a faster turnaround on DNA testing, ballistics reports and other technical evidence.
The center will give participating agencies access to technology for rapid DNA testing, specialized firearms examination equipment, crime mapping software and programs for accessing criminal cellphone and computer data. It will also staff and train crime analysts to work with participating agencies, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office and materials included in the council packet.
The release said participating jurisdictions must provide a financial match to make the program sustainable, and additional state and federal funding will also be pursued.
Costs are determined by the jurisdiction’s population, so Yakima would be paying the most of any member under the plan, about $91,000 in its first year, according to materials included in the council packet.
In previous discussions of the plan, council members and Yakima officials expressed concerns about costs, duplicative services and accountability for the center. The Yakima Police Department has crime analysts already.
YVCOG will also provide an update on its other programs Tuesday.
Steps for economic development
The council also will discuss the creation of a port district or a public development authority for the area around North First Street at the meeting.
A memo from City Attorney Sara Watkins to council said port districts are used for economic development, working with businesses and government to promote trade, industrial development and jobs.
Port districts are independent government agencies that are run by commissioners who are elected by voters in the district.
The council has no role in forming a port district, according to the memo, but council members asked to learn more about the idea. A district would be formed through a ballot proposition put to voters.
Another option is a public development authority, which focuses on economic development in a specific area. Ellensburg, Pasco and Anacortes are some of the communities that have such authorities.
The city can form an authority, a type of public corporation, to assist in administering federal grants or local programs, improve governmental efficiency and services, or improve general living conditions.
The public development authority would be managed by a board of directors appointed by the council.
Yakima residents can comment on any of these items at the meeting Tuesday.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with remote watch options available at the city website.
