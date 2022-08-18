Yakima has joined other cities throughout the United States in calling on the Biden administration to take a more active role in resettling refugees.
The Yakima City Council unanimously decided to sign on to a bipartisan letter authored by the Refugee Advocacy Lab, a national organization for refugee inclusion, asking President Joe Biden to rebuild and resource the refugee resettlement program.
In introducing the item at Tuesday’s council meeting, City Manager Bob Harrison said the letter focuses on welcoming refugees and meeting the resettlement commitment for fiscal year 2023.
In 2021, the U.S. settled 11,411 refugees, which was substantially lower than the commitment of 125,000, Harrison said. He said the country is falling short again in 2022.
“We’ve seen over time the impact that refugees can have on communities and in the country in aiding and supporting economic development, providing jobs and helping to build strong and healthy communities,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Soneya Lund said at the meeting that refugees bring a valuable addition to the country’s culture.
Council member Holly Cousens said she thinks it’s important the city take a stand in light of conflicts in Ukraine and elsewhere.
“Being that I am Ukrainian, I think this is really important for us to be open and show that we’re (welcoming),” Cousens said.
State and local elected leaders can sign the letter ahead of the Aug. 29 deadline.
