The Yakima City Council has affirmed its support for a pool in east Yakima, prioritizing an application for the project at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Yakima for federal American Rescue Plan Act funds this week.
The Board of Yakima County Commissioners asked the city to rank its requests so it knows which are most important. The county received 152 grant applications exceeding $150 million, about three times the $48 million available, and not all requests will be approved.
Yakima council member Holly Cousens said prioritizing projects is difficult because it pits ideas against one another. Historically, prioritizing has meant putting good projects, like the proposal for a pool at MLK Park, on the back burner, she said Tuesday.
“Here we are again with our east side pool on a project list that (is) up against some really important items, and I don't want to lose sight of how important that pool is,” she said.
The promise for a new pool in east Yakima was made by city officials in 2005, around the same time the city decided to close three pools across the city, including two in east Yakima. In the 17 years since, community leaders have been vocal about following through on the project that has been put off by the city.
The effort has gained ground this year, with city and state officials committing $4 million to the project.
The ARPA grant application requests another $3 million for the project that is estimated to cost $11 million.
Council member Patricia Byers said the pool should be prioritized as it’s also been an ongoing issue of equity in the community, and other council members agreed that it is a necessary project for the community and a point of follow-through for the city.
“We’ve made promises, and we need to keep those promises,” Mayor Janice Deccio said.
The council also submitted grant applications for economic development and public safety projects, as well as a request to fund adding Wi-Fi in city parks.
Here is the project ranking approved by council Tuesday, in order of importance:
• Martin Luther King Jr. Park community swimming pool, $3 million.
• Bravo Company Boulevard underground utilities, $3.5 million.
• Radio system upgrade at SunComm 911 communications, $48,588.
• Free Wi-Fi in Yakima parks, $10,000.
• Construction of multi first responders/aircraft rescue firefighting facility, $5 million.
The city also initially submitted a request for funding for a mobile crisis assistance team, but that project is no longer being considered.
